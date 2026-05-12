Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Teoscar Hernandez Hitting 8th

The Los Angeles Dodgers were embarrassed by the San Francisco Giants on Monday night, losing 9-3.

The Dodgers have now lost three of four games against the Giants this season, and are currently riding a three-game losing streak.

The LA offense has been dormant for the better part of the last two weeks. On Tuesday, they'll look to finally break out of this elongated slump.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers looking to play the role of stopper.

Yamamoto faced the Giants three weeks ago, allowing three runs in the first inning before settling down and completing seven innings without allowing another run.

He's had trouble putting up a scoreless first inning all year, but will look to rectify that on Tuesday night.

Overall, Yamamoto has made seven starts this season, sporting a 3.09 ERA with 40 strikeouts to 10 walks over 43.2 innings of work.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Giants right-hander Adrian Houser, who has struggled this year to the tune of a 6.19 ERA through seven starts. He has just 19 strikeouts to 11 walks across 36.1 innings.

On paper, he should be a perfect pitcher for the Dodgers to break out of their slump. However, games aren't played on paper.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Teoscar Hernández, LF Hyeseong Kim, 2B

The Dodgers are going with the same lineup as Monday, with Hernández in the No. 8 hole and Kim starting at second base and batting ninth.

Dodgers Make Trade Before Tuesday's Game

On Tuesday morning, the Dodgers acquired outfielder Alek Thomas in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Thomas had been designated for assignment, and the Dodgers traded 17-year-old outfielder Jose Requena to complete the deal.

In order to make room on the 40-man roster, outfielder Mike Siani was designated for assignment.

Thomas has reported to the Arizona Complex League, where he'll likely work with hitting coaches to improve his swing that's generated a career .634 OPS.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, May 12 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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