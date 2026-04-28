Dodgers Lineup vs Marlins: Shohei Ohtani Out, Surprise Player Leading Off

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night after taking Monday's opener in walk-off fashion.

The Dodgers trailed the Marlins, 4-2, entering the bottom of the ninth inning. Three walks and a Shohei Ohtani RBI double set up the bases loaded and two outs for outfielder Kyle Tucker.

In his biggest moment as a Dodger thus far, Tucker hit a two-out, two-run single to send the Dodger Stadium fans home happy.

The Dodgers will look to continue the momentum on Tuesday night with their best pitcher on the mound — but their best hitter out of the lineup.

Dodgers vs Marlins Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Right-handed pitcher Shohei Ohtani is taking the mound for the Dodgers on Tuesday night where he’ll only be focused on pitching.

Ohtani has been the best pitcher in the National League this season, completing six innings in all four of his starts while allowing just one earned run for a 0.38 ERA.

In his other start where he only focused on pitching two weeks ago against the New York Mets, he struck out a season-high 10 batters while allowing his lone earned run of the season.

Opposite Ohtani will be Marlins right-hander Janson Junk, who has a 3.67 ERA across 27 innings this season.

He’s coming off his best start of the year against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he pitched five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Dalton Rushing, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

With Ohtani out of the lineup, Rushing is not only taking over as the team's designated hitter, but also leading off. The Dodgers likely didn't want to adjust the rest of their lineup, so instead are just inserting Rushing into Ohtani's usual spot.

Muncy did move above Hernández, but the rest of the lineup is standard.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Marlins on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins on Tuesday, April 28 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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