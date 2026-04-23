Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Will Smith Out, Kyle Tucker Dropped

The Los Angeles Dodgers have lost their first two games against the San Francisco Giants this week, and will look to salvage the series and avoid being swept on Thursday.

The Dodgers have scored just one run across the two games against the Giants. Things won't get any easier as they face the ace of San Francisco's staff on Thursday afternoon.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers against right-hander Logan Webb of the Giants.

Glasnow is coming off his best start of the year against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, where he allowed one run over seven innings with seven strikeouts.

Overall, Glasnow has a 3.24 ERA on the year with 29 strikeouts to six walks over 25 innings of work.

He's pitched well in four career starts at Oracle Park, going 3-0 with a 2.91 ERA over 21.2 innings of work.

As for Webb, he's struggled mightily this year to the tune of a 5.10 ERA across five starts. He's pitched six innings and allowed four runs in each of his last two outings. He's had just one start this year (against the New York Mets) where he allowed fewer than three earned runs.

Webb has made 20 career starts against the Dodgers over his eight-year career. He has a 4.47 ERA across 108.2 innings against Los Angeles.

He'll look to pick up where his rotation mates left off, as LA has scored just one run over 12 innings against Giant starting pitchers this series.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Dalton Rushing, C Hyeseong Kim, SS Alex Freeland, 2B

Manager Dave Roberts hinted at giving Shohei Ohtani a day off following his two-way duties on Wednesday. However, Ohtani remains in the lineup leading off.

Freeman has been moved up to the No. 2 hole, with Tucker dropping to the cleanup spot.

Moreover, Will Smith is getting a day off, with Rushing behind the plate.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco on Thursday, April 23 is 12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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