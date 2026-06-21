Dodgers Lineup vs Orioles: Dalton Rushing and Tommy Edman Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles are facing off in a rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon for some Father's Day baseball.

The Dodgers came from behind to win Friday's series opener, 6-5, on a walk-off hit by Dalton Rushing. Then, they fell just short of another ninth inning comeback on Saturday, losing 3-2 after Kyle Tucker struck out with two on and two out.

On Sunday, both teams will look to win the series in the final meeting between the two squads this season.

The Dodgers will travel to Minnesota after the matchup for a three-game series with the Twins.

Dodgers vs Orioles Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Emmet Sheehan is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his 14th start of the season.

Sheehan has had an up-and-down year, entering Sunday's game with a 4.76 ERA across 64.1 innings. He has impressive strikeout numbers, though, punching out 72 batters while walking 17.

Sheehan has allowed multiple runs in six consecutive outings. He'll look for better results on Sunday afternoon.

Opposite Sheehan will be right-handed pitcher Brandon Young, who's in the midst of a strong second season in the big leagues.

Young is 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA across 62.1 innings of work, striking out 44 while walking 23.

He appears to be the beneficiary of some favorable luck, as he enters the game with an expected ERA of 4.32, which ranks in the 40th percentile in MLB. Sheehan's expected ERA is actually better at 3.78, which ranks in the 60th percentile in MLB.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Ryan Ward, LF Alex Freeland, 2B Chuckie Robinson, C

Dalton Rushing is getting the day off with Robinson starting behind the plate. Moreover, Tommy Edman is out of the lineup on Sunday, with Freeland getting the start at second base and Ward in left field.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Orioles on Father's Day

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, June 21 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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