Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Series vs Stumbling Orioles

The Los Angeles Dodgers, fresh off a sweep of the American League East's Tampa Bay Rays, are welcoming another AL East squad into UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium this weekend.

The Baltimore Orioles (35-41) are coming into town, fresh off a series loss to the Seattle Mariners.

The Orioles have now lost back-to-back series, and are just 4-8 over their last 12 games.

As for the Dodgers, they're a season-high 21 games above .500 at 48-27, and are 8-4 over their last 12 games.

Dodgers vs Orioles Pitching Probables

Friday, June 19: RHP Roki Sasaki vs. RHP Trey Gibson

Roki Sasaki gets the ball in the series opener, looking to quickly flush his last performance from his memory.

Sasaki allowed seven runs over 4.1 innings against the Chicago White Sox last Friday. However, before that, he was in the midst of his best four-game stretch in MLB, and will look to get back to that against the Orioles.

Overall, Sasaki has a 4.76 ERA across 62.1 innings this season.

As for Trey Gibson, he's made just five appearances (four starts) in his rookie season. The 24-year-old has a 5.91 ERA across 21.1 innings with more walks (13) than strikeouts (12).

Saturday, June 20: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. LHP Trevor Rogers

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound in the second game of the series, facing off against the Orioles for the first time since his near no-hitter last year that he lost with two outs in the ninth inning.

Yamamoto is also coming off a near no-hitter in his most recent start, in which he allowed the first hit to lead off the ninth inning.

Overall, Yamamoto has a 2.52 ERA across 85.2 innings this season. Over his last five starts, he's 4-1 with a 1.01 ERA over 35.2 innings.

As for Trevor Rogers, he's in the midst of a disappointing season, entering Saturday's game with a 5.86 ERA across 66 innings.

Last year, he had a 1.81 ERA across 18 starts with Baltimore.

Sunday, June 21: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs. RHP Brandon Young

Emmet Sheehan is in a bit of a rough patch, and will look for better results on Sunday afternoon.

Sheehan has allowed multiple runs in each of his last six starts, and has taken the loss in three consecutive outings.

Overall this season, he's 3-4 with a 4.76 ERA across 64.1 innings of work.

As for Brandon Young, he's putting together a solid 2026 season, going 5-2 with a 3.18 ERA over 62.1 innings. He's gone at least six innings in five consecutive starts.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Orioles June 19-21

First pitch for Friday's series opener is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Saturday's game is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Sunday's series finale is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

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