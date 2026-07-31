Dodgers Lineup vs Red Sox: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Dalton Rushing and Max Muncy Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox kick off a three-game series on Friday night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, the final series before Monday's trade deadline.

The Dodgers (69-40) are coming off a series win against the Seattle Mariners and have won four straight series since the All-Star break, going 8-4 overall.

The Red Sox (57-51) just took three of four games from the Athletics and have gone 11-3 since the break, the best record in Major League Baseball.

Shohei Ohtani, who missed Thursday's game due to left knee soreness, is back in the lineup on Friday night.

Thus, it's clear he won't be going on the injured list at this time.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Miguel Rojas, 2B Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Kiké Hernández, 3B Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

While Ohtani is back in the lineup, Max Muncy is out with a left-handed pitcher on the mound for the Red Sox. Kiké Hernández is getting his second straight start, this one at third base.

Dalton Rushing is also out, with Alfonzo getting the start behind the plate. Rojas is starting at second base with Tommy Edman sitting.

Dodgers vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup on Friday

The Dodgers are going with a bullpen game on Friday night, starting off with right-handed pitcher Edgardo Henriquez.

The hard-throwing righty has a 2.79 ERA across 42 innings this season with 42 strikeouts to 19 walks. This will be his first time being used as an opener this season.

As for the Red Sox, left-hander Ranger Suarez is taking the mound in his second start since coming off the injured list.

Suarez missed three weeks in July due to a groin strain, but was dominant in his return this past weekend, firing four shutout innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Across 18 starts this season, Suarez has a 3.02 ERA over 95.1 innings with 103 strikeouts to 26 walks.

He's very familiar with the Dodgers having spent the last eight years with the Philadelphia Phillies. He joined the Red Sox on a five-year, $130 million deal this offseason.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Red Sox on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Boston Red Sox on Friday, July 31 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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