Dodgers Notes: Unfortunate Will Smith Update, Shohei Ohtani Suffers Setback, Tarik Skubal to LA?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the New York Mets, 8-3, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 67-39 on the year.

Emmet Sheehan started things off with five strikeouts in as many innings, allowing one earned run and two walks. He put the team in position to win, but the bullpen wasn't able to hold the lead.

Jack Dreyer allowed two walks and recorded just one out before he was relieved by Evan Phillips, who promptly gave up a three-run home run. Will Klein then allowed four earned runs in the seventh inning, putting the game out of reach.

Offensively, Freddie Freeman, Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernández each had two-hit games while Max Muncy and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. both brought in runs.

In other news, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an unfortunate update regarding All-Star catcher Will Smith. He revealed that while the backstop is without neck pain, there's still no timeline for him to return to baseball activities.

Additionally, there is more bad injury news surrounding superstar Shohei Ohtani who hasn't pitched since July 3. Roberts provided the latest as to when they will continue with another bullpens session after revealing there was some "regression" over the last week.

“We’re not going to move forward until he feels 100 percent confident, we feel 100 percent confident that we should do it," Roberts said. "So right now, we didn’t do it."

Finally, there are more rumors swirling around a potential trade for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

The Tigers are currently 3.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League, so there are still no guarantees that the two-time Cy Young award winner will be dealt. If there is a would-be deal, many around the baseball world believe that LA is the clear favorite because of what they can offer with a deep farm system and an overflow of talent at the big league level.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Latest Will Smith Update Shows He's Still Nowhere Near Return to Dodgers

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Suffers Setback, Won't Pitch for Foreseeable Future

All Signs Suddenly Pointing Toward Tarik Skubal Ending Up With Dodgers at Trade Deadline

Dodgers Manager Details Obvious Change Kyle Tucker Made Finally Leading to Results

Dodgers Announce When Kiké Hernandez, Edwin Diaz Will Officially Return

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Tigers are 50-56 and just lost a series to the Royals.



The Dodgers have question marks in their starting rotation.



LA can trade for Tarik Skubal without putting a dent in their farm system.



In their three-peat quest, the time is now to go all-in:https://t.co/urCCNKvVAv — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 26, 2026

It's starting to feel inevitable that Tarik Skubal becomes a Dodger before the Aug. 3 trade deadline...



Here's why (read below)⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cg2ZeXcYjo — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 26, 2026

Freddie for the tie, Max for the lead! pic.twitter.com/wVvIZLo4QR — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 26, 2026

Alfonzo grounds out to drive Edman in



Dodgers lead 3-1! pic.twitter.com/olFyxkgdmK — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 26, 2026

Will the Dodgers trade for Tarik Skubal?@Ken_Rosenthal has the latest: pic.twitter.com/SP4R1NZGak — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 25, 2026

Freddie Freeman with a great piece of two strike hitting and he ties the game with an opposite field double! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JXTs7Tkc4B — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 26, 2026

"For what we're trying to do, it's just got to be better."



Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers 8-3 loss to the Mets in the series finale. pic.twitter.com/3hc09IbJ7X — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 26, 2026

Jackson Ferris locked in during the series finale:



5.1 IP | 5 H | 1 R | 2 BB | 3 K pic.twitter.com/9sAHhb6NgY — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) July 26, 2026

"I thought we played really good baseball all road trip."



Freddie Freeman (2-4, 2B, RBI) talks to the media after the #Dodgers fall to the Mets, losing 8-3. pic.twitter.com/B4VcbQ3Cy3 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 26, 2026

"We expect him (Shohei) to be pitching; we expect Will Smith to be back... I don't think that our approach to the deadline is changed, given these last 3 weeks with Shohei."



Dave Roberts addresses the media before the #Dodgers series finale against the Mets. pic.twitter.com/gFV1t6EDam — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) July 26, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has suffered a SETBACK in his pitching progression and won't return for the foreseeable future😳😳😳



"Obviously not ideal, him throwing his last bullpen and going backwards essentially," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/8bmBCdzcb2 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 26, 2026

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