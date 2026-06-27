Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Kyle Tucker Dropped, Tommy Edman Starting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to even their series against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park.

The Padres dominated Friday's series opener behind 5.1 strong innings from ex-Dodger Walker Buehler, winning 7-1 in a game that was blown open in the eighth inning.

The Dodgers offense was stymied by Buehler and four relievers. On Saturday, they'll look to break out and set up a rubber match in Sunday's series finale.

For what it's worth, the Padres won the first game of the teams' three-game set last month before the Dodgers took the final two games to win the series.

The Dodgers currently have an eight-game lead over the Padres in the National League West division.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers.

Yamamoto is 7-5 with a 2.65 ERA across 14 starts this season, striking out 86 batters over 91.2 innings of work.

Yamamoto faced the Padres in mid-May, allowing just one run across seven innings with eight strikeouts. He followed that up with four more starts in which he allowed one or zero runs before giving up three runs across six innings in his most recent outing against the Baltimore Orioles.

Opposite Yamamoto in the first inning will be left-hander Kyle Hart, who has a 4.13 ERA across 24 innings this year. However, he's expected to be an opener for the right-handed Randy Vásquez, who's struggled lately after getting off to a dominant start this season.

Overall, Vásquez is 6-5 with a 4.17 ERA and 59 strikeouts over 77.2 innings of work. He's coming off his worst start of the season in which he lasted just 3.1 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on eight hits with one strikeout against the Texas Rangers.

Against the Dodgers last month, he allowed three runs on six hits across 4.1 innings with zero strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Tommy Edman, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Tucker has been dropped to the No. 7 spot, with Edman hitting sixth. The rest of the lineup is the same as Friday's.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Saturday, June 27 is 5:40 p.m. PT/8:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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