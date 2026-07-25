Dodgers Lineup vs Mets: Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez Dropped

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field.

The Dodgers took Friday's series opener, 4-2, behind a dominant pitching performance from Roki Sasaki and a big two-run home run by Kyle Tucker.

On Saturday, they'll look to move to 5-0 against the Mets this season and win their third consecutive series out of the All-Star break.

The Dodgers have already clinched a winning road trip, as they're 5-2 with two games to go before heading home.

Dodgers vs Mets Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is taking the mound for the Dodgers coming off one of the best starts of his career.

Against the New York Yankees last weekend, Yamamoto pitched the first complete game of his regular season career, allowing two runs over nine innings while striking out seven.

Yamamoto is now 10-6 with a 2.78 ERA across 119.2 innings this season with 113 strikeouts to 25 walks. He faced the Mets back in April, pitching 7.2 innings of one-run ball with seven strikeouts in a 2-1 Dodgers win.

Opposite Yamamoto will be Mets right-hander Nolan McLean, who also pitched in that April 14 game at Dodger Stadium. McLean went toe to toe with Yamamoto, allowing one run over seven innings with eight strikeouts. He ultimately got the no decision.

McLean has had a strong first full season in the big leagues, sporting a 3.34 ERA across 113.1 innings with 135 strikeouts to 41 walks.

He dominated the Philadelphia Phillies in his first start of the second half, pitching six shutout innings with 10 strikeouts.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Tommy Edman, 2B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C

Tucker and Hernández have been dropped to the seventh and eight spots in the lineup, with Edman hitting sixth.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Mets on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets on Saturday, July 25 is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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