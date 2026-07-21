Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernandez Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to get back in the win column and even up their series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Dodgers lost Monday's series opener, 10-7, behind a two-home run game from ex-Dodger Trea Turner. Current Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts also had a two-homer game.

The Dodgers have now last two straight games, but will look to quickly turn the page on Tuesday. With their consecutive losses, the Dodgers now trail the Milwaukee Brewers for the best record in Major League Baseball.

Dodgers vs Phillies Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound on Tuesday against the guy who helped him get into this year's All-Star Game.

Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler, like Wrobleski, was initially snubbed from earning an All-Star appearance. However, as MLB was looking for replacements, Wheeler was asked if he'd be open to participating.

Wheeler, a three-time All-Star, felt "disrespected" by not initially being named an All-Star (or one of the first replacement options) and declined the invitation. MLB then called Wrobleski, who accepted in a heartbeat.

Now, the two All-Stars will face off in what should be a great pitching matchup at Citizens Bank Park.

Wrobleski is 10-2 with a 2.69 ERA across 100.1 innings this season. Wheeler is 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA across 93 innings on the year.

Wrobleski and Wheeler already matched up once this year on May 29 at Dodger Stadium. It was Wrobleski who got the better of the matchup, as he fired seven innings of one-run ball with nine strikeouts. Wheeler allowed four runs over six innings in what's arguably been his worst start of the 2026 season.

He'll be out for revenge — both against the Dodgers and MLB — on Tuesday night.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Mookie Betts, SS Kyle Tucker, RF Tommy Edman, 2B Alex Call, LF Eliezer Alfonzo Jr., C

Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernández are out of the lineup, with Alfonzo at catcher and Call in left field.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Phillies on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, July 21 is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on TBS.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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