Dodgers Lose Outfielder to Baltimore Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles have claimed outfielder Mike Siani off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers, per the MLB.com transaction log.

The Dodgers designated Siani for assignment last week when they acquired outfielder Alek Thomas in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Siani didn't pass through waivers, meaning he's now gone from the organization.

Siani has had a whirlwind last seven months since the conclusion of the 2025 season.

After spending the last couple years with the St. Louis Cardinals, Siani was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves in November 2025. Less than a week later, he was DFA'd by Atlanta, and claimed off waivers by the Dodgers.

Then, a month later, the Dodgers signed outfielder Kyle Tucker to a four-year, $240 million deal, and designated Siani for assignment. He was claimed off waivers by the New York Yankees, but was DFA'd a week later.

At the beginning of February, the Dodgers again claimed Siani. This time, he remained in the organization until he was DFA'd last week.

Across 29 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City this year, Siani slashed .225/.355/.303 with zero home runs, 10 RBIs and an OPS of .659. He's a defense-first outfielder, and the Dodgers felt they were getting one with more upside in Thomas.

Mike Siani Career History

Siani was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft. He quickly rose the ranks as a top prospect in the organization, topping out as No. 6 in 2020. He was still a top 30 prospect for the team when he made his MLB debut in 2022.

Siani played in just nine games at the MLB level in 2022 and eight in 2023 (across the Reds and Cardinals). He then earned significant playing time in 2024 with St. Louis, appearing in 124 games and hitting .228 with two home runs, 20 RBIs, 92 strikeouts to 21 walks and an OPS of .570.

Defensively, Siani ranked in the 99th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average with 16, showcasing his talent as one of the game's best outfielders.

Then, in 2025, Siani saw his playing time significantly decrease, appearing in just 19 games. He hasn't gotten back to the MLB level since, but will hope to make it there with Baltimore.

Dodgers Have High Hopes for Alek Thomas

As for the Dodgers, they have Thomas, who they hope takes over the role of being a defense-first outfielder serving as depth in the minor leagues.

The Dodgers sent Thomas to the Arizona Complex League for now, where he'll work with hitting coaches to potentially unlock something in his swing. Then, he'll go to Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he'll see if the swing changes turn him into a player LA feels comfortable calling up.

“A lot of the swing components have looked the same for a long, extended period of time, and we feel like there are some levers in there to partner with [Thomas] and potentially unlock a little bit more,” president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently said to the Los Angeles Times. “But even as is, we feel like he’s a good extra outfielder, with the upside for even more than that.”

“Really good defender, really good kid," manager Dave Roberts said. "Like the way he plays."

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.