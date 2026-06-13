Dodgers Manager Announces When Tommy Edman Will Return From Injured List

Utility player Tommy Edman's long road back to the Los Angeles Dodgers is looking shorter than ever.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters Friday in Chicago that Edman is on track to be activated on Tuesday, prior to the Dodgers' home game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In other Dodgers injury news: Tommy Edman is on track to be activated next Tuesday



He is scheduled to complete his rehab assignment with OKC this weekend — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) June 12, 2026

That will give Edman time to complete his minor league rehabilitation assignment this weekend with the Oklahoma City Comets, then enjoy a day off Monday before his regular season debut.

Edman, 31, has played 11 rehab games with the Dodgers' top farm team. He's slashing .225/.295/.375 with four walks and 11 strikeouts, numbers that suggest his timing at the plate is still catching up to his surgically repaired right ankle.

Edman was hampered by the ankle injury throughout the Dodgers' 2025 postseason run. He still managed to contribute two home runs and eight RBIs in 16 games as the Dodgers captured their second consecutive World Series title.

The surgery, and the ensuing recovery period, kept Edman off the field until his first rehab game May 26.

“The nature of recovering from surgery is there is going to be soreness throughout the process,” Edman said in May. “It’s more just recovery from things. There haven’t been any things that were big red flags. It’s more, I’ll do something new and it’ll be sore for a day or two more than expected so I’ll have to take it easy for a day. That throws the schedule off for a day or two."

The Dodgers originally acquired Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals, part of a three-way trade with the Chicago White Sox, in July 2024. His impact in Los Angeles was immediate.

Edman had 20 RBIs in 37 games to finish the 2024 regular season, then was named MVP of the 2024 National League Championship Series, in which he hit .407 with 11 RBIs in six games.

Edman batted .294 in the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees, giving him his first championship ring in his sixth major league season.

Who Will Tommy Edman Replace on the Dodgers' Roster?

Edman has seen time in center field, second base, shortstop and third base since coming to the Dodgers. Three of those positions are accounted for, while second base has been a revolving door.

Edman, a switch-hitter, could give the Dodgers an eveyday second baseman — something they haven't had to this point in the season. Alex Freeland, also a switch-hitter, is slashing .237/.327/.344 in a timeshare with the veteran Miguel Rojas.

Hyeseong Kim (who's at Triple-A) and utility infielder Santiago Espinal (who's already been designated for assignment once) are the others who have played second base this season.

Barring another injury before Tuesday, Espinal could well draw the short straw again. He can't be sent to the minors without clearing waivers first, so another DFA could be the most likely route.

The Dodgers might also opt to give Freeland, 24, some more work at Triple-A. He has two hits in his last seven games.

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