Dodgers Finally Get Good News on Tommy Edman Return

The Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with multiple injuries this season, with some key players not even taking part in games yet.

One of those is veteran utility man Tommy Edman, who is recovering from ankle surgery that he had over the offseason.

Since being acquired by Los Angeles at the 2024 trade deadline, Edman has been a crucial player to this team's success.

But to this point, the recovery of Edman hasn't gone to plan, and the updates about him have continued to push back a return. However, Edman finally dropped some good news about his injury, hinting that a rehab assignment is close.

“Took BP on the field. Taking ground balls. I ran the curves [of the infield] today. I will take some fly balls in the outfield today,” Edman said on Tuesday. “If it goes well today, I’ll run the bases tomorrow. I’ve been getting a ton of at-bats on Trajekt. Hopefully I’ll be getting some live BP this weekend.”

After Edman faces live pitching, he will then be sent to the minors for a rehab assignment. His return time is expected to be sometime in early June.

Edman explained some of the issues he's dealt with that have pushed his return back a little later than initially expected.

“The nature of recovering from surgery is there is going to be soreness throughout the process,” Edman said. “It’s more just recovery from things. There haven’t been any things that were big red flags. It’s more, I’ll do something new and it’ll be sore for a day or two more than expected so I’ll have to take it easy for a day. That throws the schedule off for a day or two.

"You get five of those days, it adds up to an extra week added on. That’s kind of what I’ve been dealing with.”

Last season, Edman played in 97 games for the Dodgers, hitting .225 with 13 home runs and 49 runs batted in with an OPS of .656. In the postseason, he hit .222 with two home runs and an OPS of .619, while playing through the ankle injury.

Who Will Tommy Edman Replace on Dodgers Roster?

Once Edman does return to the roster, the Dodgers will have some tough decisions to make. His return could spell bad news for Hyeseong Kim, with Santiago Espinal expected to get designated for assignment when Kiké Hernández returns next week.

The Dodgers had a similar decision to make when Mookie Betts returned from injury. The team elected to option Alex Freeland, and with Edman's return coming, the team will likely be in the same spot unless another injury occurs.

If Espinal gets DFA'd for Hernández next week, Kim would almost certainly be the roster move for Edman.

Edman would then take over as the everyday second baseman, while Kim joins Freeland in Triple-A to get everyday opportunities in the middle infield.

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