Dodgers Manager Reveals Reason for Roki Sasaki's Sudden Velocity Increase

Looking solely at the numbers, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki hasn't had a very good season in 2026.

The right-hander is sporting a 4.59 ERA with 50 strikeouts across 51 innings pitched (10 starts) in his sophomore season. He's completed six or more innings just twice.

As of late, however, Sasaki has looked like the pitcher who garnered worldwide attention.

The 24-year-old saw an increase in his velocity on Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing two pitches over100 mph. One of those pitches included a fastball to Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto that reached 100.4 mph in the second inning.

Sasaki hadn't thrown 100 mph since his Dodgers debut last season in Japan.

“This was the game in which I was able to pitch most like me,” Sasaki said through an interpreter.

The right-hander had been elite as a two-pitch pitcher overseas, earning a reputation as one of the best young pitchers in the world during his career in Nippon Professional Baseball. Sasaki's highly-touted free agency process was a testament to the league's belief in the Japanese fireballer's success.

He ultimately chose to join the Dodgers after LA won their 2024 World Series title, but Sasaki's inaugural season wasn't a fairytale.

After making eight starts that resulted in an ERA of 4.72, Sasaki landed on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. There was a sense of doubt when the right-hander landed on the IL last season.

His time away from the team proved beneficial for the Japanese star as he regained confidence and returned in a bullpen role. After making just one appearance in relief during the regular season, the Dodgers looked to Sasaki to pitch out of the bullpen in the playoffs.

Sasaki delivered.

He posted a 0.84 ERA with six strikeouts and three saves, earning the title as the Dodgers closer for the postseason. Sasaki's postseason performance made it clear he could still pitch at a high level.

Then, the 2026 season began and the right-hander once again struggled from the jump. While the Dodgers have been patiently waiting for Sasaki to pitch deep into games with more consistency, many fans began to grow frustrated with the team's willingness to keep the right-hander in the starting rotation.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained why the team planned to keep Sasaki with the big league team despite the ongoing struggles.

“I 100 percent appreciate and get that right now, fans don’t care at all about three years from now or five years from now,” Friedman said last month to The Athletic. “But when we get there, they definitely will. So it’s incumbent upon us to do everything we can to maximize the now, while also doing everything we can to put ourselves in the best position in the future, as well.”

On Saturday, the growing pains continued to subside.

Against the Phillies, Sasaki was able to use the fastball as his primary weapon. His average fastball velocity was 98.5 mph, 1.5 mph faster than his season average. A total of 14 fastballs he threw were 99 mph or faster.

Roberts revealed the secret to Sasaki's recent uptick in velocity.

“Travis Smith, one of our strength guys, has been working really hard with Roki and trying to build some mass and some strength,” Roberts said.

Perhaps Smith's work with the right-hander will help keep Sasaki on track as the injuries of Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow put more pressure on the Japanese fireballer this summer.

Over his last three starts, he's showing signs of the potential star pitcher the Dodgers expected last year.

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