Dodgers Manager Sees Drastic Improvement in Roki Sasaki's 2026 Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a frustrating saga as Roki Sasaki has attempted to reach his highest potential.

Though he is only 24 years old, his 5.33 ERA across 16 starts this season is far from the dominant 2.10 ERA he totaled in four seasons of Nippon Professional Baseball prior to joining the Dodgers.

Sasaki had a 4.72 ERA through his first eight MLB starts and tossed almost as many strikeouts (24) as walks (22). Though Sasaki was a completely different pitcher after nearly five months on the shelf nursing a shoulder impingement, he appears to be fully health this season.

Despite an inflated ERA, manager Dave Roberts said via The California Post's Jack Harris that he actually sees improvement in the young arm compared to the start of the season.

“I think there’s improvement,” Roberts said. “I do think that from the outset of the season to as we sit here, he’s a grade and a half better than what he was when he started the season.”

Sasaki's first 10 starts of 2026 included 50 strikeouts, 19 walks and a 4.59 ERA. His four-seam fastball averaged 97.2 mph along with 12.2 whiffs per game.

His first start of June was perhaps the best of his 24 total MLB starts to date as he struck out a career-high 10 batters, walked just two and allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings.

In his last five starts, he has totaled an 8.61 ERA with 12 walks and 20 strikeouts, surrendering nine home runs in this span. His fastball velocity has averaged 98.3 mph with 11.2 swings-and-misses per game.

Though he and his manager believe that the best is still yet to come, it is worth mentioning how the 2025 campaign ended for Sasaki.

Towards the end of his rehab assignment last season and during two games at the end of the regular season, the right-hander was transitioned to a role as a reliever and showed why he was such a sought after prospect.

During the Dodgers postseason run, he had a minuscule 0.84 ERA across 10.2 innings of work, earned the first two saves of his MLB career and even pitched a crucial 8th, 9th and 10th inning in the eventual series-clinching Game 4 of the NLDS.

As the Dodgers have All-Star Tyler Glasnow and two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell nearing returns to the starting rotation, the question now shifts to how long of a leash is left for Sasaki despite what Roberts has seen lately.

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