Dodgers Prospect 'Stolen' From Yankees Turning Heads in Minor Leagues

The Los Angeles Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series titles, and are looking to become the first National League in Major League Baseball history to three-peat.

At the same time, they have one of the best farm systems in the entire league.

The Dodgers have built a loaded farm system due to incredible scouting and drafting. They're also one of the best teams in MLB in terms of identifying players on opposing teams that have been overlooked.

A 2024 trade with the New York Yankees appears to be producing one of those players.

Last month, the prospect experts at MLB.com highlighted the "hottest pitcher" from every team's system.

For the Dodgers, they chose right-handed pitcher Christian Zazueta, who was "stolen" from the New York Yankees in a 2024 trade.

"Stolen from the Yankees in a February 2024 deal for Caleb Ferguson, he has a pair of plus pitches in a lively 92-97 mph fastball and an 83-85 mph changeup that sinks and fades. His mid-80s slider has looked better than ever this season," Jim Callis, Sam Dykstra and Jonathan Mayo wrote.

The Dodgers traded Ferguson to the Yankees in exchange for Zazueta and left-handed pitcher Matt Gage. While Gage is currently on the San Francisco Giants and Ferguson has bounced around the big leagues over the last few seasons, Zazueta is ranked as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Across seven starts (eight appearances) at High-A, Zazueta has a 4.58 ERA over 37.1 innings. What's incredibly impressive is his strikeouts numbers, as he's punched out 50 hitters while allowing just nine walks. He's averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Zazueta is still just 21 years old and is already the team's third-best pitching prospect. His current ETA to make his MLB debut is 2028, giving him plenty of time to continue developing in the minor leagues.

"Zazueta's athleticism allows him to move down the mound well and create extension, and to repeat his simple delivery well enough to locate all three of his pitches where he wants," his scouting report on MLB.com reads. "Just 21 years old, he still has plenty of projection remaining in his 6-foot-3 frame. He already looks like a possible mid-rotation starter, and adding more power to his pitches could raise his ceiling higher."

Last year, Zazueta was named the Dodgers' Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year after an incredible season at Single-A (with one appearance at High-A).

Overall, he went 7-2 with a 2.41 ERA, striking out 81 batters with just 16 walks over 67.1 innings of work.

Past winners of the Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year award include Kyle Hurt, Gavin Stone, Tony Gonsolin and Walker Buehler.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.