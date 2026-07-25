Dodgers Predicted to Trade 28-Year-Old Outfielder Ahead of Deadline

The Los Angeles Dodgers are gearing up for what should be an interesting trade deadline.

The Dodgers don't have many holes across the roster to fill, which could lead them to either stand pat or only make smaller trades around the edges of the team.

The Dodgers have a few All-Stars currently injured, and the hope is that they'll be able to return soon for the stretch run of the season.

The Aug. 3 trade deadline gives this team a chance to see how the injuries progress and whether moves need to be made. But Los Angeles does have a plethora of outfield talent, both on the roster and in the farm system.

This could be where the front office looks to free up some space at the trade deadline.

According to MLB insider Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic, outfielder Ryan Ward is likely to be on the move ahead of the trade deadline.

"The Dodgers have already traded one of their outfield prospects, and it would qualify as somewhat of a surprise if they don’t move another," Ardaya wrote. "Ward is a trade candidate who the Dodgers listened on earlier this season, and with a dearth of outfield options on the market, Ward — a consistent Triple-A performer who debuted this season — could be a stealth option for teams looking to add a bat."

Ward has been with Triple-A since the end of June, with the big league club having no room for him. But the Dodgers did rely on Ward earlier in the season following an injury to outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

During his stay in the big leagues, Ward hit .218 with three home runs and 12 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .738 over 20 games. In the majors, Ward filled in nicely while platooning with Alex Call, showcasing some power at the plate.

Ward has been discussed as a trade candidate before, and he could net the Dodgers some minor league assets at other positions. Los Angeles has wanted to bolster the depth in the farm system for non-outfield players, and Ward could be a key piece to do just that.

The 28-year-old outfielder would be more valuable to another team than the Dodgers. Los Angeles could look to make a similar move to the one that involved Michael Busch being sent to the Chicago Cubs in 2024.

The Dodgers front office has done well at identifying long-term talent for the roster, and it seems that Ward's future with the organization is in question. The outfielder could help the Dodgers add more depth to the farm system or potentially even another bullpen arm for the postseason.

Either way, it makes no sense for him to remain at Triple-A with the Dodgers, leading him him being a prime trade candidate.

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