Dodgers Have 'Nice Options' for Unexpected Spring Training Position Battle

Tommy Edman spoke with optimism when asked about possibly being available for Opening Day during his appearance at DodgerFest.

Edman was no longer in a walking boot after having right ankle surgery to repair the ligament and bone spurs. He had already started taking ground balls and was on track to expand into more baseball activities.

But on the eve of the Dodgers holding their first full-squad workout at Camelback Ranch, manager Dave Roberts officially ruled Edman out for the Opening Day roster. Even with Edman's previous comments, the decision to prioritize long-term health over immediate availability wasn't much of a surprise.

Edman did specify he has not suffered any sort of setback in the rehab process and merely is focused on getting fully healthy. He'd dealt with recurring right ankle trouble since the 2024 season.

How will the Dodgers fill in for Tommy Edman?

Nevertheless, there is now a position battle of sorts in Dodgers camp as Edman was in line to be the Dodgers' everyday second baseman.

"Hyeseong is in the mix, we got Espinal, obviously Miggy Ro is going to do some things over there, Freeland certainly in the mix. So we've got some nice options," Roberts said.

Santiago Espinal

Jul 13, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Santiago Espinal (4) prepares for the pitch in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Newly signed to a Minor League deal with the Dodgers, Santiago Espinal has six seasons of MLB experience with the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds.

The 31-year-old has hit .261/.316/.349 with 80 doubles, 20 home runs, 160 RBI across 578 games. He also has a career 137 wRC+ against left-handed pitching.

Espinal was an All-Star with the Blue Jays in 2022, which included setting career highs in doubles (25), RBI (51) and games played (135).

Espinal has experience third base (262 games), second base (219) and shortstop (56). He additionally has spent some time at both corner outfield positions and also made two pitching appearances for the Blue Jays in 2020.

Considering his splits and positional experience, it's reasonable to anticipate Espinal being a platoon option at both second and third base. He in essence is the Dodgers' latest version of Andy Ibáñez.

Alex Freeland

Aug 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Alex Freeland (76) fields the ball in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Alex Freeland was a quick riser on prospect rankings but struggled upon making his MLB debut last season. There were flashes from the switch-hitter, but Freeland also had 35 strikeouts in 97 plate appearances.

Freeland had a near-even split at second base (17 games) and third base (15) while up with the Dodgers. He also can play shortstop, the position the Dodgers drafted Freeland at in 2022.

Hyeseong Kim

Oct 26, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim (6) takes ground balls during World Series workouts prior to game three against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Hyeseong Kim's MLB debut last season came in response to Edman and Teoscar Hernández injuries. Kim made an immediate impact as the Dodgers were strategic with when the rookie was in their lineup.

Kim's success at the plate began to wane with more opportunities against left-handed pitching and he also was impacted by bursitis in his left shoulder that ultimately led to a stint on the injured list. Kim was active for the postseason but only as a pinch-runner and defensive replacement.

Kim may also help the Dodgers on occasion in center field, but any potential development there likely will have to come during the season. Kim is going to leave Dodgers Spring Training in order to start at second base for Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic.

His absence could bode well for the likes of Espinal and Freeland.

Miguel Rojas

Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) throws to first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) for an out against Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez (0) in the tenth inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Miguel Rojas was guaranteed a spot on the Dodgers' roster regardless of Edman's status, and his outlook had already changed with Ibáñez getting claimed off waivers by the Athletics.

Rojas presumably will be the favorite to start at second base when the Dodgers are facing a lefty. He also figures to fill in for Muncy as needed.

