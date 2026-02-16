Though the Los Angeles Dodgers ended the 2025 season in triumph, the offseason brought about surgery for the likes of Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández.

They made up a group that included Brock Stewart, who had right shoulder surgery before the Dodgers completed their postseason run. Edamn and Stewart remained under contract heading into the 2026 season, while Hernández was recently re-signed to a one-year, $4.5 million contract.

Of the three, Edman figured to be first to take the field this season. His procedure was to repair the ligament in his right ankle and remove bone spurs.

When recently discussing his status at DodgerFest, Edman said he remained hopeful of being ready for Opening Day. He conceded, however, that long-term availability would take precedent.

Latest Tommy Edman update

One day ahead of holding the first full-squad workout at Camelback Ranch, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ruled out Edman for the team's Opening Day roster, per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports.

Dave Roberts ruled out Tommy Edman for Opening Day. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) February 16, 2026

Edman's right ankle trouble dates back to the 2024 season and before he was acquired by the Dodgers in a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox. Edman was on the 10-day injured list at the time of the trade and didn't make his Dodgers debut until the middle of August.

Edman then twice landed on the 10-day IL last year. In between those stints in May and August, Edman also tweaked his right ankle during a game against the New York Mets in June, and aggravated it on the bases in a late July game against the Boston Red Sox.

Edman missed five weeks late in the season as the Dodgers hoped an extended period of rest would allow for a better recovery. He still remained limited to primarily playing second base upon getting activated and wound up having the aforementioned surgery in the middle of November.

Despite already knowing Edman will not be included on their Opening Day roster, one positive development is he has started baseball activities. Edman was out of a walking boot and fielding grounders prior to DodgerFest, and now is taking some swings.

But there still will need to be a final checkpoint cleared in terms of running.

"Last year and the past couple years, the hardest thing was stealing bases and accelerating, because of how much range of motion you need your ankle and the force you need to produce to accelerate," Edman explained last month.

"So that will probably be one of the last checkpoints I need to hit, is making sure I can really accelerate the way that I need to."

