Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Former Top Prospect: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to open Spring Training camp with a full 40-man roster and more than 30 non-roster invitees.

That group of players is comprised of Dodgers prospects, recent Minor League signings and some of their organizational depth.

Among the Dodgers prospects invited to big league camp this year are Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope and James Tibbs III.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Dodgers added another non-roster invitee to the group by signing Keston Hiura to a Minor League contract.

Keston Hiura, Dodgers agree to minors deal. MLB camp invite. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 12, 2026

Hiura is a former first-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2017. The University of Irvine product made his MLB debut with the Brewers in 2019 and played for them in each of the next three seasons as well.

Hiura spent an injury-filled 2023 season in the Brewers' farm system, and had brief stints back at the Major League level in 2024 and 2025 with the Los Angeles Angels and Colorado Rockies, respectively.

In 2023, a left knee strain caused Hiura to miss six weeks of the Minor League season. He then dealt with a bone spur in his right elbow in September.

Hiura has hit .235/.314/.442 with 45 doubles, 50 home runs and 134 RBI in 302 games over parts of six MLB seasons. The former top Brewers prospect has primarily played second base (156 games) and first base (90) in his career.

Hiura additionally has been utilized as a designated hitter and left fielder, though to limited experience. He last played left field for the Brewers during the 2022 season.

The Dodgers signing Hiura falls in line with other players who have MLB experience and have joined the organization on a Minor League contract for Spring Training. He joins the likes of Cole Irvin, Ryder Ryan, Jordan Weems and Seby Zavala.

Hiura being a second baseman is of particular note given some of the uncertainty the Dodgers currently face at the position. Tommy Edman is recovering from right ankle surgery and is not guaranteed to be ready by Opening Day.

Hyeseong Kim conceivably could fill the role but needs to bounce back from some struggles last year. Other options for the Dodgers figure to be Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernández, both of whom are now re-signed. Hernández's deal was made official Thursday morning.

Updated list of Dodgers' non-roster invitees

PITCHERS (17)

Chris Campos

Patrick Copen

Carlos Duran

Jackson Ferris

Luke Fox

Nick Frasso

Carson Hobbs

Cole Irvin

Antoine Kelly

Garrett McDaniels

Wyatt Mills

José Rodriguez

Jerming Rosario

Ryder Ryan

Adam Serwinowski

Jordan Weems

Lucas Wepf

OUTFIELDERS (6)

Josue De Paula

Zach Ehrhard

Kendall George

Zyhir Hope

Chris Newell

James Tibbs III

CATCHERS (5)

Eliezer Alfonzo

Griffin Lockwood-Powell

Nelson Quiroz

Chuckie Robinson

Seby Zavala

INFIELDERS (5)

Ryan Fitzgerald

Matt Gorski

Keston Hiura

Noah Miller

Nick Senzel

