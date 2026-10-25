Dodgers Notes: Elly De La Cruz Trade Idea, Tarik Skubal Free Agency, Kyle Tucker Sends Message

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a trade idea theorized from a Cincinnati Reds legend regarding current Reds superstar Elly De La Cruz. Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall spoke last year on offering De La Cruz an offer that would have been lucrative, but unfortunately for Cincinnati, was an offer that he was able to refuse.

“We made Elly an offer that would’ve made him the highest-paid Red ever,” Krall said. “That’s not where he is and you respect that. It’s their career. You keep going and you keep working on what you can do today.”

In other news, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman spoke on two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal, an impending free agent who could make close to $500 million this offseason. Friedman provided more insight on what Skubal may be going through as a sought-after trade deadline acquisition, beloved teammate and now to being a free agent.

“It’s not easy for a guy to get traded in the middle of a season to come to a new city, new clubhouse,” Friedman said. “The way he was able to seamlessly transition, not just in terms of on the field, but in the clubhouse, I can’t say enough good things about the impact that he made in such a short period of time.”

Finally, one of the biggest offseason acquisitions ahead of the 2026 campaign in right fielder Kyle Tucker sent a message to fans regarding a dissapointing first regular season in Dodger blue.

The four-time All-Star had an unprecedented turnaround after hitting just .233 through the regular season — fresh off signing a four-year, $240 million contract — with an October that certainly did as much as it could to salvage such disappointment leading up to it. In eight postseason games, Tucker hit .333 with a home run and two RBIs.

For context, Tucker has had two 30-home run seasons (and another 29-homer campaign), but slugged just 17 long balls in 2026 to go with a career-high 105 strikeouts. For a player that once led the American League in RBIs just four years ago, perhaps a strong October will lead to an effective remainder of the Dodger portion of his career.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Reds Legend Theorizes One-For-One Trade to Bring Elly De La Cruz to Dodgers

Dodgers' Andrew Friedman Speaks Out About Tarik Skubal's Free Agency

Kyle Tucker Sends Direct Message to Dodgers Fans After Disappointing First Season

Will Dodgers Shake Up Coaching Staff This Offseason? Andrew Friedman Answers

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addressed Tarik Skubal's free agency👀👀



Do you want to see the Dodgers bring Skubal back? And if so, for how much money?⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Fek8nsjCoQ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 24, 2026

The ideal Dodgers outfield in 2027. 👀🔥



Andy Pages

Josue De Paula

Kyle Tucker



That has the potential to be SPECIAL. pic.twitter.com/tJrGla2tdi — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 24, 2026

Dodgers star outfielder Kyle Tucker sent a message to Dodger fans after his disappointing first season in Los Angeles👀👀



How would you grade Tucker's first season in LA, A-F?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6Zf2BxjJQj — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 24, 2026

I don’t think the Dodgers title window has closed but it has been a hell of a run.



1967-2016: 2 World Series titles (1981, 1988) and 5 NL pennants (1974, 1977, 1978, 1981, 1988)



2017-2025: 3 World Series titles (2020, 2024, 2025) and 5 NL pennants (2017, 2018, 2020, 2024, 2025) pic.twitter.com/WaqPdJCPth — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) October 25, 2026

Random Dodgers Highlight of the Day



DALTON. RUSHING. GRAND. SLAM. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4viLBz9J00 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 24, 2026

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