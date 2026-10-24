Kyle Tucker Sends Direct Message to Dodgers Fans After Disappointing First Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers were sent home earlier than many anticipated, as they were eliminated in the National League Championship Series by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers swept Los Angeles in the NLCS, a result that shocked the baseball world. While the Dodgers came up short this season, they're now focused on getting back on top in 2027.

The Dodgers won't be able to bring back their entire team this offseason, but one player who doesn't fit that bill is Kyle Tucker.

Tucker completed his first of four years in Los Angeles this year, and it was far from perfect. Tucker's first half of the season was a major struggle, as almost nothing went right for the All-Star outfielder.

However, Tucker found his stride in September and carried that into the postseason. He'll look to carry that momentum into his second season in Los Angeles.

After the Dodgers' season ended, Tucker took to Instagram and thanked fans for their unwavering support.

"Through every high and low, thank you to our fans for riding with us all season, Tucker wrote. "We appreciate the love and support more than you know. This isn't the end — we'll be back."

Kyle Tucker Salvaged His 2026 Season in October

Tucker's first half of the season was one to forget.

In his first 80 games in Dodger blue, Tucker hovered around a .234 batting average with a .710 OPS. On top of that, he experienced a brutal lull in the summer months.

Quickly and often, many questioned whether his addition to the team was a waste of a contract.

The Dodgers signed him to a four-year, $240 million deal. At the time, Tucker was one of the best free agents on the open market.

Halfway through the season, it appeared that the team had wasted their money on the four-time All-Star.

However, Tucker started to hit his stride in the last 30 games of the regular season. Before October, Tucker hit .245 with 13 home runs and an OPS of .840.

Tucker continued that play into October, where he was arguably the best Dodger in the postseason. In eight games, he hit .333 with one home run, two RBIs, nine hits and four runs in 27 at-bats.

Tucker will look to build off his stellar end of the 2026 season into 2027. Now that he's settled in with his new team, it should be a breakout year for the All-Star outfielder.

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