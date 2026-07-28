Dodgers Notes: LA Could Make Surprise Move, New Trade Candidates Emerge, Teoscar Hernandez to Yankees?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are statistically at the top of the baseball world without many clear areas to improve upon before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. However, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently hinted at the idea of the defending champions making a deal they can't plan for before it's all said and done.

Friedman spoke on not having a desperate need at this point in the season, but how that has never stopped LA in past seasons, especially when it comes to previously unplanned deals.

"That said, there have been a number of moves we have made closer to the deadline [in past years] that weren’t necessarily on our radar 10 days, two weeks out — just from opportunities that pop up," Friedman said.

Additionally, a Dodgers outfielder has emerged as a potential candidate as the trade deadline intensifies due to the overflow of riches at the outfield position at the minor league level. After being acquired at last season's deadline, the 28-year-old is hitting .246 with a home run and 16 RBIs in 60 appearances this year.

Finally, in more outfielder news, Teoscar Hernández has been linked to a trade with the New York Yankees by top MLB insider Jeff Passan, despite not previously being a part of the deadline craziness.

"I haven't seen Teoscar Hernández's name out there," Passan wrote on Threads. "With the lack of [right-handed hitters available] and the Dodgers' minor league outfield depth, Hernández could potentially be on the move."

In addition to being a staple in the clubhouse and a fan favorite, the 33-year-old is batting .251 with eight homers and 37 RBIs in his 71 appearances thus far. He also has come up in plenty of big moments, especially over the last two postseasons.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Andrew Friedman Hints at Dodgers Making Surprise Trade at Deadline

Dodgers Outfielder Suddenly Emerging as Trade Candidate One Week Before Deadline

Dodgers Could Trade Teoscar Hernandez to Yankees at Deadline, Says Insider

Dodgers Seeking Catcher at Trade Deadline, Expected to Compete With Yankees

Dave Roberts Addresses Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans Amid Shohei Ohtani Injury

Dodgers' Top Reliever Demoted From High-Leverage Spots Amid Struggles

The Biggest Need the Dodgers Must Address Before the Trade Deadline

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

"You're probably still going to win the MVP, but the World Series needs to be the most important thing."



Shohei Ohtani is a unicorn, but it wouldn't hurt him to take a week off. pic.twitter.com/fj2APNdWKT — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) July 27, 2026

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman hinted that the team could make a trade they don't expect over the next week ahead of the deadline👀👀



Who's your TOP trade deadline target for LA? And why?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/69OGs88ajg — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 27, 2026

Teoscar Hernandez could potentially be traded before the deadline, per @JeffPassan



“With the lack of RHH and the Dodgers' minor league outfield depth, Hernández could potentially be on the move.” pic.twitter.com/kvS5vWEUYV — Punchoutpitch (@Punchoutpitch) July 27, 2026

Jeff Passan believes the Dodgers will trade for Tarik Skubal. 👀



When asked on Threads if he thinks the Dodgers will trade for Skubal, Passan replied:



“That’s my guess, yes.” pic.twitter.com/XdKvNl3NcG — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 28, 2026

Dodgers outfielder Alex Call has emerged as a potential trade candidate with one week to go until the deadline🚨🚨🚨



Here's why⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rvyQVm9g2v — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 27, 2026

With Blake Snell and Kiké Hernández coming back soon, the Dodgers could trade Eric Lauer and Alex Call to capitalize on the SP and RH hitter market, per @katiejwoo pic.twitter.com/dxSOCz89h7 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 27, 2026

Alex Call and Eric Lauer might be the perfect trade chips to address the Dodgers' minor league needs.



"We have two areas of depth that other areas need." pic.twitter.com/k0Z2cRVoM4 — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) July 28, 2026

If the Dodgers add another catcher, it won't come at the expense of Rushing's playing time, per @katiejwoo. ⚾



Instead, Los Angeles is looking at a third-string catcher to move ahead of Eliezer Alfonso and Chuckie Robinson on the depth chart. 📋 pic.twitter.com/Yq1bE0RiTn — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 27, 2026

The #Dodgers signed 15 of their 16 draftees from this year’s class



INF Bo Lowrance, their first round pick, signed for $2,997,500 (slot value $2,504,200)



The only player they didn’t sign was 18th round prep SS Max Irving, who is committed to South Florida pic.twitter.com/13vOPsBA3x — Bruce Kuntz (@Bnicklaus7) July 28, 2026

Blake Snell could be nearing his return. 👀



The Dodgers will evaluate Snell after his rehab start on Wednesday. 👀



With nine straight games ahead and no off days, Los Angeles could activate him to stay on its six-man rotation schedule, per @katiejwoo. ⚾ pic.twitter.com/cN5v4EGqTq — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 27, 2026

The Dodgers are expected to explore Eric Lauer and Alex Call as low-cost depth options who could be acquired for prospects.



per @DodgersTailgate pic.twitter.com/JKdSv7KJNw — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) July 28, 2026

Clayton Kershaw is in the crowd today cheering on his former teammate Joc Pederson pic.twitter.com/MFOQ6RbnbX — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 27, 2026

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