Dodgers Notes: LA Could Make Surprise Move, New Trade Candidates Emerge, Teoscar Hernandez to Yankees?
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The Los Angeles Dodgers are statistically at the top of the baseball world without many clear areas to improve upon before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. However, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman recently hinted at the idea of the defending champions making a deal they can't plan for before it's all said and done.
Friedman spoke on not having a desperate need at this point in the season, but how that has never stopped LA in past seasons, especially when it comes to previously unplanned deals.
"That said, there have been a number of moves we have made closer to the deadline [in past years] that weren’t necessarily on our radar 10 days, two weeks out — just from opportunities that pop up," Friedman said.
Additionally, a Dodgers outfielder has emerged as a potential candidate as the trade deadline intensifies due to the overflow of riches at the outfield position at the minor league level. After being acquired at last season's deadline, the 28-year-old is hitting .246 with a home run and 16 RBIs in 60 appearances this year.
Finally, in more outfielder news, Teoscar Hernández has been linked to a trade with the New York Yankees by top MLB insider Jeff Passan, despite not previously being a part of the deadline craziness.
"I haven't seen Teoscar Hernández's name out there," Passan wrote on Threads. "With the lack of [right-handed hitters available] and the Dodgers' minor league outfield depth, Hernández could potentially be on the move."
In addition to being a staple in the clubhouse and a fan favorite, the 33-year-old is batting .251 with eight homers and 37 RBIs in his 71 appearances thus far. He also has come up in plenty of big moments, especially over the last two postseasons.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Andrew Friedman Hints at Dodgers Making Surprise Trade at Deadline
Dodgers Outfielder Suddenly Emerging as Trade Candidate One Week Before Deadline
Dodgers Could Trade Teoscar Hernandez to Yankees at Deadline, Says Insider
Dodgers Seeking Catcher at Trade Deadline, Expected to Compete With Yankees
Dave Roberts Addresses Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans Amid Shohei Ohtani Injury
Dodgers' Top Reliever Demoted From High-Leverage Spots Amid Struggles
The Biggest Need the Dodgers Must Address Before the Trade Deadline
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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