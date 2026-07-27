Dodgers Could Trade Teoscar Hernandez to Yankees at Deadline, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an abundance of outfield talent, both at the major and minor league levels.

In the big leagues, the Dodgers have three All-Stars in Kyle Tucker, Andy Pages and Teoscar Hernández. Backing them up are Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández, who's set to come off the injured list on Tuesday. They also have Alex Call.

At the minor league level, the Dodgers have arguably the greatest crop of minor league outfielders ever assembled, with Josue De Paula, Mike Sirota, Eduardo Quintero, Zyhir Hope, Charles Davalan, James Tibbs III, Kendall George, Ching-Hsien Ko, Zach Ehrhard and Ryan Ward all ranked inside the team's top 20 prospects, per MLB Pipeline.

The Dodgers have already traded one outfield prospect — Landyn Vidourek — to the Colorado Rockies in the deal for right-handed reliever Seth Halvorsen.

The team is almost certain to trade at least one more outfielder, but probably multiple as they adjust their rosters at both the major and minor league levels.

Call is currently the lone big league outfielder who has been mentioned as a potential trade candidate. On Monday, All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández joined him.

Teoscar Hernández Named Trade Candidate Ahead of Deadline

In a trade deadline Q&A on Threads, ESPN insider Jeff Passan was asked for names he hasn't heard mentioned that he believes could be a possibility for the New York Yankees. He chose Hernández.

"I haven't seen Teoscar Hernández's name out there," Passan wrote on Threads. With the lack of [right-handed hitters available] and the Dodgers' minor league outfield depth, Hernández could potentially be on the move."

Passan is by no means saying the Dodgers will trade Hernández ahead of next week's deadline. However, he clearly believes Hernández could be a trade candidate and potentially find himself on the move to a team like the Yankees.

Hernández got off to a hot start this year before a late-May hamstring strain halted his season. Since returning, Hernández has struggled to find his form.

Since being activated on June 29, Hernández is hitting just .186 with one home runs, six RBIs and an OPS of .528 across 20 games. He's been dropped to the bottom of the lineup, where the Dodgers are hoping he can again catch fire.

Why Would the Dodgers Trade Teoscar Hernández?

Due to the plethora of outfield options the Dodgers have, it would make sense to unload Hernández. The 33-year-old is in the second season of his three-year, $66 million deal that includes a $15 million club option in 2028.

Hernández's defense in left field is below average, and his advanced offensive metrics have been well below his breakout year in 2024.

With so few right-handed hitting options available in this market, the Dodgers could get a substantial return for Hernández, who is a proven postseason player.

The Dodgers have Pages locked into the center field spot for the foreseeable future. They won't be able to get off of Kyle Tucker's contract, and are banking on him turning things around over the next three-plus years.

Thus, if they want to make room in their outfield for some of their up-and-coming stars, moving off of Hernández would be the only way to do it.

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