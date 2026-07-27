Dodgers Outfielder Suddenly Emerging as Trade Candidate One Week Before Deadline

A new trade candidate has emerged from the Los Angeles Dodgers' big league roster with one week to go until the deadline.

Outfielder Alex Call, who was acquired by the Dodgers at last year's trade deadline, is suddenly a potential option to get moved ahead of Aug. 3, per Katie Woo of The Athletic.

Call, 31, has fallen out of the consistent rotation following the returns of Teoscar Hernández and Tommy Edman. With Kiké Hernández set to return on Tuesday, Call's spot on the roster becomes redundant.

Call is hitting .246 across 60 games this season with one home run, 16 RBIs and an OPS of .668. He's shown great plate discipline and proven to be a tough at-bat — with 24 strikeouts to 18 walks — but has cooled off considerably after a hot start to the year.

Right-handed bats will be hard to come by at this year's deadline, and Call, who's under team control for three more seasons, should fetch the Dodgers a decent return. Woo reports that Los Angeles is "looking to bulk up its minor-league system — middle infield, catching and upper-level starting pitching especially" — and Call could help them do just that.

The Dodgers acquired Call from the Washington Nationals ahead of last year's deadline in exchange for right-handed pitching prospects Eriq Swan and Sean Paul Liñan.

Call hit .247 across 38 regular season games after the deadline. He then made the most of his postseason opportunities, going 4-for-11 (.364) with three walks, one hit by pitch and two strikeouts.

This year, manager Dave Roberts has praised Call for "knowing his role" and filling it when called upon. When Kyle Tucker was hurt for a few games, Roberts said the team didn't "lose much" with Call.

“It’s been great. Alex is such a good guy to have on the team,” Roberts said last month. “He knows his role. He’s dependable. He prepares. When you lose a guy like Kyle for whatever period of time, to fill in with Alex, you don’t lose much. You really don’t. I love his energy.”

With Kiké Hernández returning on Tuesday, he'll take over as the top right-handed bat off the bench. Between Hernández and Edman, the Dodgers have all outfield spots covered — and just about all infield spots, too.

Thus, the Dodgers could look to move on from Call and replenish their minor league system in the non-outfield department. He, along with left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer, appear to be the most likely players from the big league roster to move ahead of the deadline.

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