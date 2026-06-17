Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With Veteran, Signs Catcher, Shohei Ohtani Injury Update

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 1-0, on Tuesday night, securing the series win over one of the American League's best teams.

Justin Wrobleski, Will Klein, Kyle Hurt and Tanner Scott combined to pitch a three-hit shutout. Shohei Ohtani homered in the bottom of the sixth inning, which was more than enough for the team's pitching staff in the contest.

Ahead of the game, the Dodgers officially activated Tommy Edman off the 60-day injured list and designated infielder Santiago Espinal for assignment.

This was the second time that Espinal has been DFA'd by the Dodgers this season, and manager Dave Roberts revealed why he became the roster casualty for Edman's return.

“Espy's been great for us," Roberts said. "But it’s just kind of the fit right now with our ball club, it just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense."

As for Edman, he didn't play on Tuesday night but is set to make his season debut in Wednesday's series finale. He's looking forward to getting back on the field after a nearly three-month absence to start the year.

“It’s been too long,” Edman said. “[I’ve] just been the best cheerleader I can be, and now I get to actually contribute.”

He also spoke about his long process to return.

“After speaking with the doctor, we determined that [the surgery] was going to have a high success [rate] and high probability of getting back to 100%,” Edman said. “The good thing was I saw progress with every step along the way. It just wasn’t as fast as I expected.”

In other news, the team signed a catcher that was released from the St. Louis Cardinals organization this week to bolster their organizational depth.

Amid the injury to Will Smith, the Dodgers have now signed two catchers, assigning one to High-A and one to Double-A.

Finally, Roberts provided an injury update on Shohei Ohtani, who's scheduled to take the mound on Wednesday night despite dealing with a knee injury.

Ohtani threw a 24-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday and is all systems go for Wednesday's start.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Sign Former Cardinals Catcher Amid Injury to Will Smith

Dodgers Cut Ties With Veteran, Officially Bring Back Tommy Edman

Dodgers Manager Updates Shohei Ohtani’s Injury Status Ahead of Start vs Rays

Dodgers Plan to DFA Veteran Infielder to Make Room for Tommy Edman

Dodgers Lineup vs Rays: Dalton Rushing Out, Tommy Edman Sitting

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani's bat continues to heat up.



He just crushed his 15th home run of the season 427 feet to deep center field.



The Dodgers lead 1-0 and Ohtani's OPS is now .969 on the year.pic.twitter.com/QpQiOLhcQU — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 17, 2026

Lights out from Wrobo. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRHpu6F7v2 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 17, 2026

"It's feeling great now, took a little bit longer than expected, but I'm back to feeling normal again."



Fresh from being reinstated from the injured list (ankle), Tommy Edman chats with @THEREAL_DV and the media ahead of tonight's matchup with the Rays. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/O9DBZgv55y — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 17, 2026

Justin Wrobleski just dominated the Rays on Tuesday night:



6 IP

3 H

0 ER

0 BB

5 K

67 pitches/9 whiffs



His season ERA is down to 2.72 for the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/6OsR6OJsrw — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 17, 2026

Goooooal. ⚽️



Tonight’s Dodgers Social Jersey presented by Bank of America! pic.twitter.com/Vy9yLZv2ee — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 17, 2026

The Dodgers have reinstated IF/OF Tommy Edman from the injured list and designated IF Santiago Espinal for assignment. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 16, 2026

Join us for UNIQLO LifeWear Day at Dodger Stadium on 6/21 as we celebrate Father’s Day!



🎟️: https://t.co/36IUWLzvoH pic.twitter.com/lP79MJRp0h — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 16, 2026

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