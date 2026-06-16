Dodgers Lineup vs Rays: Dalton Rushing Out, Tommy Edman Sitting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to win their series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers took Monday's series opener, 4-3, behind home runs from Kyle Tucker and Miguel Rojas and a shutdown performance from the bullpen. Left-hander Eric Lauer continued to do his job as LA's sixth starter, allowing three runs over six innings.

On Tuesday, the Dodgers (46-27) will look to get to 20 games above .500 for the first time this season.

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Tuesday's Game

The Dodgers activated utility man Tommy Edman off the 60-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game and designated infielder Santiago Espinal for assignment.

Dodgers vs Rays Pitching Matchup on Tuesday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers on regular four days' rest, a rarity in LA's six-man rotation.

Wrobleski left his last start in the fifth inning after getting hit by a comebacker on the leg and colliding with Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds at first base.

He wasn't forced to miss a start, though, and his leaving after just 80 pitches played into the team's decision to have him go on shorter rest instead of bringing up a spot starter.

"Considering how Wrobo’s [last] start went short, he feels good after it. We feel the four days’ rest will be fine for him," manager Dave Roberts said.

Wrobleski is 7-2 with a 2.95 ERA across 73.1 innings this season, striking out 45 while walking 16.

Opposite Wrobleski will be Rays right-hander Drew Rasmussen, who's having a dominant season, especially as of late.

On the year, Rasmussen is 6-2 with a 2.71 ERA, striking out 77 batters while walking just 13.

Over his last two starts, he has pitched a combined 14 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out 22.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Ryan Ward, LF Alex Freeland, 2B Chuckie Robinson, C

Dalton Rushing is out of the lineup with Robinson getting the start at catcher.

As for Edman, he's available off the bench, and is expected to make his season debut on Wednesday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rays on Tuesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, June 16 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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