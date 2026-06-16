Dodgers Sign Former Cardinals Catcher Amid Injury to Will Smith

The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed another catcher to the organization following the injury to Will Smith.

According to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com, the Dodgers have signed catcher Chase Adkison, who was released by the St. Louis Cardinals organization last week.

Adkison has been assigned to the High-A Great Lakes Loons, where he'll add much-needed catching depth to the organization.

When Smith went on the injured list with his neck injury, the Dodgers promoted catcher Chuckie Robinson to the major leagues. That set off a chain reaction of moves as the team looked to fill their organizational depth at the position.

The Dodgers signed former Toronto Blue Jays catcher Hayden Gilliland, and assigned him to Double-A Tulsa. Now, they've added Adkison, who's filling the need for a catcher at High-A.

Who is Chase Adkison?

Adkison initially signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State University.

He slowly worked his way up the organization, making it to Double-A for one game in 2025.

This year, Adkison has played exclusively at Double-A, where he's appeared in five games, going 3-for-17 (.176) with an OPS of .637. He spent multiple stints on the Development List this season before ultimately being released last week.

Adkison has appeared in a total of 117 games at the minor league level over the past four seasons, hitting .272 with five home runs, 51 RBIs and an OPS of .754.

Now, the 26-year-old will join the Dodgers organization, where he'll continue his development as he progresses toward hopefully making his MLB debut.

Will Smith Injury Worse Than Initially Expected

As for Smith, his injury is worse than the team initially believed.

When Smith was scratched from the lineup last Saturday, the team expected him back in the lineup on Sunday.

However, Smith missed the next few games before ultimately landing on the IL with what he called an "inflamed disc" in his neck.

“It happened in Arizona, played on it a couple days, played on it at home, and then just that third or fourth day, I kind of felt it was just getting a lot worse" he said. “It’s one of those things we thought was going to get a little better in a couple days. It’s just taking a little bit longer.”

Manager Dave Roberts downplayed any concern, saying the team just didn't want to risk anything so early in the season.

“Talking to Will, talking to the trainers, it was just not wanting it to go in reverse,” Roberts said. “It’s certainly probably playable if we needed. But at what cost? Right now, I just don’t think it’s smart to run Will out there just because he’s Will Smith and he’ll do it. We gotta take care of his health for this year.

“I don’t think it’s a serious thing, but I do think that us taking care of it right now on the front end will pay benefits.”

Smith is eligible to come off the IL on Thursday, but it doesn't appear he'll be back that quickly.

Thus, Dalton Rushing will continue to be the starter, with Robinson backing him up.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.