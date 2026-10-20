Dodgers Notes: LA Loses Veteran to Free Agency, Hyeseong Kim Sends Message, Most Likely Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a veteran to free agency as the fan favorite elected to leave the organization. After he was designated for assignment on Sept. 1 and stayed with the team on a minor league deal, it can be assumed that a better opportunity will present itself with a different organization, and perhaps at the MLB level.

Speaking of fan favorites, infielder Hyeseong Kim sent a message to fans, and even apologized for not being able to "show you better performances." Kim hit .259 across 43 major league appearances this season, and maintained a .262 batting average in 85 games at the Triple-A level.

"Looking back on this season, I'm sorry I couldn't show you better performances, and I was deeply disappointed in myself as well. Still, I sincerely thank everyone who supported me through it all," Kim wrote. "Next year, I will strive to become a better person and a better baseball player."

Finally, the most likely trade that the Dodgers will make this offseason is argued by the team at Dodgers On SI. Though a would-be deal that sends away a postseason hero could be gut-wrenching, the move opens up more of an opportunity for rookie Josue De Paula to get more of a role on defense.

Offensively, De Paula left no room for doubt in his performances, hitting .303 with an OPS of .948 in 124 games in Double-A. When superstar Shohei Ohtani was placed on the injured list in September, De Paula got his call-up and had an extremely promising 11 games.

During the brief time in the big leagues, De Paula hit .323 with an OPS of 1.081. The first hit of his young career was a three-run home run in just his ninth career plate appearance.

In an even smaller sample size, De Paula made three plate appearances in the postseason and drew two walks. An offseason of continuing to work and working towards becoming an everyday defender may prove crucial to however far the Dodgers go in 2027 and beyond.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Fan Favorite Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency After NLCS Loss

Hyeseong Kim Sends Direct Message to Dodgers Fans After 'Disappointing' 2026 Season

The Dodgers Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The Most Important Offseason Decision Facing the Dodgers After NLCS Elimination

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers planned to BENCH Shohei Ohtani for Game 4 until he convinced them not to, says @JimBowdenGM.



“That’s why you saw that extra emotional reaction when he homered.” pic.twitter.com/kh6l5i6oBh — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 19, 2026

The Hanshin Tigers have agreed to post Japanese superstar Teruaki Sato.



He was phenomenal in 2026...



.306 AVG, .991 OPS, 39 HR, 106 RBI, 82 XBH pic.twitter.com/iz26zfgYVn — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) October 19, 2026

Congratulations on your retirement, Miguel Rojas! 🥹💙



1,048 Career Hits

19.6 bWAR

Saved Kershaw’s no-hitter in 2014

Game-tying Homer in Game 7 of the 2025 WS

2x World Series Champion

3x Roy Campanella Award Winner



Forever a Dodgers legend. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/gxHDcsYFx6 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 19, 2026

A jersey Shohei Ohtani wore in the Dodgers' Tokyo series last year was just sold at auction for $2,055,700.



That means someone paid more for one of Ohtani's jerseys than the Dodgers paid Ohtani this season.



($68 million of Ohtani's $70 million annual salary is deferred.) — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 19, 2026

On this day in #Dodgers history:



October 19, 1981



With Game 5 of the NLCS tied 1–1 in the 9th, Rick Monday delivered a go-ahead solo HR against the Montreal Expos.



Fernando Valenzuela pitched 8⅔ innings as the Dodgers won 2–1 to advance to the World Series. pic.twitter.com/ZaGpZ568Rc — Gr8Danbino (@DodgersDan81) October 19, 2026

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