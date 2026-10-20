Dodgers Notes: LA Loses Veteran to Free Agency, Hyeseong Kim Sends Message, Most Likely Trade
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost a veteran to free agency as the fan favorite elected to leave the organization. After he was designated for assignment on Sept. 1 and stayed with the team on a minor league deal, it can be assumed that a better opportunity will present itself with a different organization, and perhaps at the MLB level.
Speaking of fan favorites, infielder Hyeseong Kim sent a message to fans, and even apologized for not being able to "show you better performances." Kim hit .259 across 43 major league appearances this season, and maintained a .262 batting average in 85 games at the Triple-A level.
"Looking back on this season, I'm sorry I couldn't show you better performances, and I was deeply disappointed in myself as well. Still, I sincerely thank everyone who supported me through it all," Kim wrote. "Next year, I will strive to become a better person and a better baseball player."
Finally, the most likely trade that the Dodgers will make this offseason is argued by the team at Dodgers On SI. Though a would-be deal that sends away a postseason hero could be gut-wrenching, the move opens up more of an opportunity for rookie Josue De Paula to get more of a role on defense.
Offensively, De Paula left no room for doubt in his performances, hitting .303 with an OPS of .948 in 124 games in Double-A. When superstar Shohei Ohtani was placed on the injured list in September, De Paula got his call-up and had an extremely promising 11 games.
During the brief time in the big leagues, De Paula hit .323 with an OPS of 1.081. The first hit of his young career was a three-run home run in just his ninth career plate appearance.
In an even smaller sample size, De Paula made three plate appearances in the postseason and drew two walks. An offseason of continuing to work and working towards becoming an everyday defender may prove crucial to however far the Dodgers go in 2027 and beyond.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Fan Favorite Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency After NLCS Loss
Hyeseong Kim Sends Direct Message to Dodgers Fans After 'Disappointing' 2026 Season
The Dodgers Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason
The Most Important Offseason Decision Facing the Dodgers After NLCS Elimination
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson