Hyeseong Kim Sends Direct Message to Dodgers Fans After 'Disappointing' 2026 Season

The 2026 season didn't go as planned for Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hyeseong Kim.

After hitting .280 across 71 games in 2025, Kim entered spring training looking to earn a spot on the team's Opening Day roster to continue his progression in Major League Baseball.

However, he lost the job to rookie Alex Freeland, and opened the season in Triple-A.

Kim got an opportunity in early April, and ended up taking the spot from Freeland. However, after hitting .259 across 43 games, he was optioned back to Triple-A.

Kim wouldn't return for the rest of the year until being the 26th man on the National League Division Series roster. He entered NLDS Game 4 as a defensive replacement in the ninth inning. Then, he was left off the NL Championship Series roster.

After the season, Kim took to Instagram to send a direct message to Dodger fans about his "disappointing season."

"Looking back on this season, I'm sorry I couldn't show you better performances, and I was deeply disappointed in myself as well. Still, I sincerely thank everyone who supported me through it all," Kim wrote. "Next year, I will strive to become a better person and a better baseball player."

Kim also addressed whether or not he regrets signing with the Dodgers, as opposed to joining a team where he would have an everyday role at the big league level.

"I love the Dodgers, and I have never once been disappointed in this team," he wrote. "It was my choice, and I haven't regretted it for a single moment. My only disappointment was in myself. I have nothing but gratitude for the team and all the Dodgers fans!"

The Dodgers signed Kim out of Korea to a three-year, $12.5 million deal ahead of the 2025 season. The 2027 campaign will be his final guaranteed year. After that, the Dodgers have $5 million club options for 2028 and 2029.

Kim will be 28 next year. He's a plus-defender at second base and brings great speed. However, he needs to improve his bat if he wants to remain at the big league level.

For what it's worth, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman had high praise for Kim while discussing his role during the postseason.

"As far as his development, we think really highly of the player," Friedman said. "The swing got a little off this year, and we look forward to ... working over the offseason because we really believe in the ability."

Hyeseong Kim Opens Up on Disappointing Season

After the Dodgers lost Game 4 of the NLCS, Kim spoke to Korean reporters and opened up about his "disappointing" season.

"It seems like it was a disappointing year," Kim said. "It is the most disappointing thing I've experienced while playing baseball. ... I was dissatisfied with everything overall."

Kim said his biggest regret was being unable to remain at the big league level, but understands why he wasn't able to achieve that goal.

"I need to become a better hitter," he said. "Defense is important, but I think hitting is crucial for surviving in the big leagues. My defense still has a long way to go, but to play as a starter, I think I need to improve my hitting."

He added: "You realize your weaknesses best when you are at the very bottom. I felt many problems and realized what needed to be improved, so I think I need to consistently work on those improvements during the offseason."

This will be a critical offseason for Kim to improve his hitting and force the Dodgers' hand in 2027. If not, next year could end up being his last in Los Angeles.

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