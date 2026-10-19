Dodgers Fan Favorite Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency After NLCS Loss

The second Ben Rortvedt era in Los Angeles featured one less parade, and didn't last quite as long as the first.

It ended Saturday, when Rortvedt elected free agency. The journeyman catcher, who appeared in 16 major league games with the Dodgers this season, was designated for assignment on Sept. 1 and remained in the organization on a minor league contract. Now he'll head into the offseason looking for a new team.

Rortvedt, 29, is likely to get a better opportunity at major league playing time somewhere outside Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have four catchers on their 40-man roster: Will Smith, Dalton Rushing, Hunter Feduccia and Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. Feduccia served as Smith's backup in September and October, when Rushing was dealing with an elbow injury that prevented him from catching.

Assuming Rushing returns to catching duties in 2027, even Feduccia and Alfonzo will be squeezed for playing time. Rortvedt, who's played 243 MLB games from 2021-26, could be an attractive minor league free agent for teams that lack catching depth.

Rortvedt was a career .186/.276/.265 hitter when the Dodgers acquired him in a July 2025 trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was thrust into a regular role when Smith sustained a hairline fracture in his right hand in September of last year.

Amid low expectations, Rortvedt won over fans by slashing .275/.341/.400 in his first 15 games with the Dodgers. He also earned the trust of manager Dave Roberts behind the plate over the rookie Rushing.

In the postseason, Rortvedt played four games for the 2025 World Series champion Dodgers team before Smith returned from the hand fracture. He got a ring and took part in the champions' parade, but was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Reds after the season.

That kicked off a busy 12 months of transactions for Rortvedt, who didn't make it back to the majors until August — only after he had been designated for assignment three times.

The first came in February, when the Reds DFA'd Rortvedt and he was claimed three days later by the Dodgers. Five days after that, Rortvedt was DFA'd by the Dodgers and claimed by the New York Mets.

Rortvedt went 4-for-24 (.167) with a double in 13 Grapefruit League games with the Mets, and was DFA'd again. This time, he accepted an outright assignment to the minors and slashed .234/.319/.414 for Triple-A Syracuse. The Dodgers then acquired him before the 2026 trade deadline amid injuries to Smitha nd Rushing.

Rortvedt will likely spend most of 2027 in Triple-A as well. Settling for a minor league contract isn't the worst-case scenario. With major league players (those on a 40-man roster) preparing for a potentially lengthy lockout, only minor leaguers are likely to start next season on time.

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