Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Decision, Will Smith Backed, Offense Historically Bad
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The Los Angeles Dodgers don't have their backs fully against the wall in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but things are getting dangerously close. For starters, superstar Shohei Ohtani has gone just 3-for-20 this postseason with seven strikeouts.
The untimely slump led manager Dave Roberts to speak on perhaps removing Ohtani from the lineup ahead of Game 3. After Game 2's loss, he claimed he would have that conversation with the four-time MVP. On Tuesday, he revealed how it went down.
"He’s adamant he feels good enough to be in there," Roberts said of Ohtani. "He's close to finding something with his swing, and I feel great about it. He wants to be in there and help us win a ball game and win a championship."
Fellow superstar Mookie Betts also spoke on the struggles of his teammate.
"It's hard to see," Betts said. "He's working, and hopefully he gets out of it. We know he's working. Yeah, that's a big one. We need him for sure."
Betts is no stranger to a major slump, going through a career-worst mark for most of the 2025 campaign before turning things around to be a crucial piece of the World Series run.
In other news of a slumping star, Will Smith was also receiving attention for his .043 batting average this postseason. When asked if the catcher should be replaced by backup Hunter Feduccia, the skipper left no room for interpretation.
"Yeah, I'm not going to put Feduccia in place of Will Smith," Roberts said. "That's just not going to happen."
Finally, though Smith and Ohtani have received much of the criticism, the 0-2 hole in the NLCS is far from the fault of just two players. The offense was historically bad on Monday night, allowing the Brewers' bullpen to do something never before seen in MLB.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Announces Decision on Shohei Ohtani's Status for NLCS Game 3
Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has Clear Response on Potentially Benching Will Smith Amid Struggles
Dodgers Offense Made the Wrong Kind of History in Game 2 Loss to Brewers
The Dodgers Can't Trust Shohei Ohtani Anymore (Here's The Solution)
2 Controversial Calls That Changed the Dodgers' Game 2 Loss to the Brewers
Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Depressing Admission on Shohei Ohtani's Struggles
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson