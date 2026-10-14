Dodgers Notes: Shohei Ohtani Decision, Will Smith Backed, Offense Historically Bad

The Los Angeles Dodgers don't have their backs fully against the wall in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, but things are getting dangerously close. For starters, superstar Shohei Ohtani has gone just 3-for-20 this postseason with seven strikeouts.

The untimely slump led manager Dave Roberts to speak on perhaps removing Ohtani from the lineup ahead of Game 3. After Game 2's loss, he claimed he would have that conversation with the four-time MVP. On Tuesday, he revealed how it went down.

"He’s adamant he feels good enough to be in there," Roberts said of Ohtani. "He's close to finding something with his swing, and I feel great about it. He wants to be in there and help us win a ball game and win a championship."

Fellow superstar Mookie Betts also spoke on the struggles of his teammate.

"It's hard to see," Betts said. "He's working, and hopefully he gets out of it. We know he's working. Yeah, that's a big one. We need him for sure."

Betts is no stranger to a major slump, going through a career-worst mark for most of the 2025 campaign before turning things around to be a crucial piece of the World Series run.

In other news of a slumping star, Will Smith was also receiving attention for his .043 batting average this postseason. When asked if the catcher should be replaced by backup Hunter Feduccia, the skipper left no room for interpretation.

"Yeah, I'm not going to put Feduccia in place of Will Smith," Roberts said. "That's just not going to happen."

Finally, though Smith and Ohtani have received much of the criticism, the 0-2 hole in the NLCS is far from the fault of just two players. The offense was historically bad on Monday night, allowing the Brewers' bullpen to do something never before seen in MLB.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Announces Decision on Shohei Ohtani's Status for NLCS Game 3

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has Clear Response on Potentially Benching Will Smith Amid Struggles

Dodgers Offense Made the Wrong Kind of History in Game 2 Loss to Brewers

The Dodgers Can't Trust Shohei Ohtani Anymore (Here's The Solution)

2 Controversial Calls That Changed the Dodgers' Game 2 Loss to the Brewers

Dodgers' Mookie Betts Has Depressing Admission on Shohei Ohtani's Struggles

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a clear response when asked if he would consider benching Will Smith amid his major struggles this postseason⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ELCu1PVYre — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 13, 2026

Shohei Ohtani in the press conference room for an impromptu media availability#dodgers pic.twitter.com/qWEW9Tmg0i — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) October 13, 2026

Big crowd around the cage for Shohei’s BP. pic.twitter.com/nZhIBzSa3h — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 14, 2026

The Dodgers offense was HISTORICALLY bad in NLCS Game 2 against the Brewers...😳😳😳



Are you confident the offense can turn things around to save the season?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aNzM8CmvHE — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 13, 2026

"We gotta focus on the game on Wednesday and trying to win that one"



Teoscar Hernandez on the mindset heading into Game 3 of the NLCS @DarrenMHaynes pic.twitter.com/GsaDMM0vDR — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) October 13, 2026

Shohei Ohtani on making daily adjustments to his swing, symptoms not reason why he isn't hitting, taking full responsibility.

©️MLB pic.twitter.com/SbWYuSthH2 — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) October 14, 2026

The Dodgers' NLCS Game 2 loss to the Brewers could have looked a lot different if not for these two controversial calls👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/n7elbHbmmL — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 13, 2026

Shohei Ohtani confident that he’s close to breaking out of his slump pic.twitter.com/iX9iJ2tpoi — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 13, 2026

Shohei Ohtani will be in the Dodgers starting lineup in Game 3 of the NLCS despite his recent struggles at the plate pic.twitter.com/fYzDEBPIbr — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 13, 2026

The Brewers woke up in Los Angeles this morning and found themselves two wins from the World Series.



It’s close. It’s also not close at all. Here’s how Pat Murphy wants his players to think about it. pic.twitter.com/NtaV3y98XG — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 13, 2026

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