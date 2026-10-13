Dodgers Offense Made the Wrong Kind of History in Game 2 Loss to Brewers

How bad was the Los Angeles' Dodgers offense in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series?

Facing four different relievers across five innings, the Dodgers' final 15 batters of the game failed to reach base. Unsurprisingly, their 4-3 lead turned into an eventual 7-4 loss in the game, and a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-seven series.

According to ESPN, it's the first time a bullpen has thrown five perfect innings in a postseason game in MLB history.

The Brewers are the first team in MLB history to have 5 perfect innings from the bullpen in a postseason game 😲 https://t.co/e7pz4PlOLD — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) October 13, 2026

The stat underscores what has become an uncomfortable reality for the Dodgers. Their struggles at the plate are not contained to a small handful of hitters. Their at-bat quality isn't suffering at the hands of All-Star caliber pitchers, like Game 1 starter Jacob Misiorowski.

In Game 2, the Dodgers Nos. 2-7 hitters went 0-for-20 against Logan Henderson, Dustin May, JoJo Romero, Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby. Two of their four runs against Henderson were unearned.

At this point in the series, the Dodgers need to worry less about "flipping the narrative" so much as saving their season. Game 3 in Los Angeles is Wednesday.

The Dodgers' problems at the plate started in the NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. They hit .203 with a .655 OPS in that series. Their pitchers bailed them out, limiting Atlanta to a .145 average and .501 OPS. A four-game series win masked an underlying concern that has only become more concerning.

Results in a short series can be deceptive. In this case, however, they reflect the Dodgers' flawed process.

Monday, Max Muncy saw eight pitches across his three plate appearances. Tommy Edman saw five. Milwaukee's Jake Bauers saw 12 pitches in one third-inning plate appearance alone, drawing a walk against Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The next batter, Christian Yelich, hit an RBI single to knock Yamamoto out of the game.

Jake Bauers' 12-pitch walk against Yoshinobu Yamamoto is the most pitches any batter has seen in a plate appearance against Yamamoto in his career pic.twitter.com/rDCD0IWS9I — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 12, 2026

The Dodgers' ability to grind out at-bats was an asset against Misiorowski in Game 1, but it abandoned them in Game 2. If the Dodgers can't do damage on pitches in the strike zone, it will only encourage the Brewers to pitch aggressively in Games 3 and 4.

And if the Dodgers continue to struggle against the Brewers' relievers, Pat Murphy will have little reason to stick with starter Robert Gasser in Game 3 if he struggles early.

Fielding errors aside, Games and 1 and 2 of the NLCS could not have played out more perfectly for the Brewers. The Dodgers now face a long flight home on which to regroup.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.