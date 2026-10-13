The Dodgers Can't Trust Shohei Ohtani Anymore (Here's The Solution)

According to The Athletic, the Los Angeles Dodgers are contemplating benching designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Manager Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' 7-4 loss in Game 2 on Monday that he would be "having a conversation with him [Tuesday], kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it."

Once that conversation begins, the question becomes whether Ohtani deserves the benefit of the doubt. A few factors suggest he doesn't — and another suggests the conversation should have happened already.

First, let's acknowledge what we don't know. Ohtani, Roberts and Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman have spoken only in general terms about the injuries to Ohtani's neck, biceps and knee. That's not unusual, but it limits what even the best physicians can recommend from a distance. Depending on the specifics, the proper treatment could in theory range from rest to surgery.

That said, the Dodgers have tried resting Ohtani. He stopped ramping up his pitching routine in August. He was ruled out as an option in the outfield days later, and spent 15 days on the injured list starting Sept. 8. In five regular season games after returning, Ohtani went 5-for-21 with one double — a .558 OPS that's down to .411 in six postseason games.

Whatever treatment Ohtani has tried between (or during) sleep cycles has had time to take effect. So has the Orthovisc injection he received during the All-Star break in July.

Even if those prescriptions were medically appropriate at the time, there's no question they haven't worked, or at least haven't worked well enough. The results are screaming the answer from Los Angeles to Milwaukee.

Ohtani can be forgiven for being the last one to hear that message. He's dealt with elbow injuries that have led to a pair of ligament-replacement procedures, but never this exact combination of ailments in the middle of a baseball season. He can't be realistically expected to know whether he can perform while dealing with these injuries simultaneously. He's never had to do it before.

Ohtani's reservoir of self-belief might not be empty, but he's had plenty of time to justify the Dodgers' patience by delivering at the plate.

Who Should Replace Shohei Ohtani in the Dodgers Lineup?

In the meantime, an alternative solution has emerged.

Josue De Paula is reaching base at a .511 clip since he was promoted from Double-A in September. The 21-year-old doesn't have to bat at the top of the lineup to justify replacing Ohtani. He can bat ninth, get on base ahead of Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, and boost the Dodgers' offense merely by being himself.

Asking Ohtani to rattle off De Paula's OBP, swing speed or chase rate is unfair. The exact metric is secondary to the larger point: Ohtani can't be expected to be honest about whether he or De Paula is the Dodgers' best option at DH in Game 3.

It's up to Roberts, Friedman and anyone else with a 10,000-foot view — and the trust of Ohtani — to read the writing on the wall as it concerns both players, and deliver an overdue message.

The Dodgers' offense has left their pitching staff and defense no margin for error against the Brewers. They're already 2-0 in a best-of-seven series. Now, only hindsight will provide an answer about whether the lineup switch is coming too late — assuming it comes at all.

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