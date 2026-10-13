Dodgers' Dave Roberts Announces Decision on Shohei Ohtani's Status for NLCS Game 3

After Game 2 of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he'd have a conversation with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani regarding his status moving forward.

“Yeah, I mean obviously it hasn’t been good,” Roberts said to The Athletic regarding Ohtani. “He doesn’t feel great. I think for me, it’s having a conversation with him [Tuesday], kind of try to figure out what’s best for him, what’s best for us. He certainly has earned that conversation and deserves it."

So how did that conversation go, and what did it lead to?

Roberts told reporters on Tuesday that Ohtani will be in the lineup on Wednesday against the Brewers.

"He’s adamant he feels good enough to be in there," Roberts said of Ohtani, who's struggled mightily over the last few months. "He's close to finding something with his swing, and I feel great about it. He wants to be in there and help us win a ball game and win a championship."

Roberts added: "I know we're better with him in the lineup. Everyone knows that. That's not a secret."

When asked what exactly Ohtani is dealing with, Roberts said, "it's everything. It's the upper body, it's the knee. But in his words, he's ready to go."

Where Will Shohei Ohtani Bat in Dodgers' Game 3 Lineup?

Roberts said Ohtani will bat anywhere from the No. 2 to No. 6 spot in the lineup. He's been the team's cleanup hitter in both NLCS games against the Brewers, going 1-for-7.

Overall in the postseason, Ohtani is 3-for-20 with three singles and seven strikeouts.

Since Aug. 19, he's appeared in 24 games (including both the regular season and postseason), hitting .156 with three extra-base hits, 36 strikeouts and an OPS of .483.

Shohei Ohtani is 3-for-19 (.158) thus far in the postseason with three singles and seven strikeouts.



His last home run came on August 18.



Since August 19 (24 games) he's hitting .157 with 0 home runs and 1 run batted in. He's struck out 36 times. pic.twitter.com/GencXw4k5s — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 12, 2026

What Does That Mean for Josue De Paula?

Of course, if Ohtani is playing, that means rookie Josue De Paula is not.

De Paula will continue his role as an option to pinch hit off the bench late in the game. In three postseason plate appearances, he's drawn two walks.

The Dodgers don't feel good enough about his defense to have him play the outfield. Thus, he'll remain on the bench as Ohtani looks to break out of his months-long slump.

“In this big moment, we’re listening to Shohei,” Roberts said. “And we’re supporting the crap out of him and believe in him.”

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