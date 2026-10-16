Dodgers Notes: Veteran Announces Retirement, Dave Roberts’ Message to Team, Huge Offseason Questions

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-4, on Thursday night and were swept in the National League Championship Series.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow struck out six across 4.1 innings of work, walking two and allowing four earned runs off of three hits in the process. Tanner Scott and Edwin Díaz each gave up a solo home run in the sixth and ninth innings, respectively.

On the offensive side of things, superstar Shohei Ohtani was back to batting leadoff and hit a three-run home run in the second inning to put his team up by four. Kyle Tucker continued his October prowess with a two-hit game and Andy Pages also ended the year with a multi-hit outing.

After the game, veteran infielder Miguel Rojas announced his retirement from the game of baseball.

Rojas made his MLB debut with the Dodgers back in 2014 and then spent 2015-2022 as a member of the Miami Marlins. Rojas came back to the Dodgers in 2023 and was a pivotal piece of the 2024 and 2025 championship teams.

The moment that Dodgers fans will forever remember Rojas by is his game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth inning during Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. His all-time clutch moment kept the Dodgers in the game to eventually win the ninth championship in franchise history.

Additionally, manager Dave Roberts sent a message to his team after the defeat.

"I had a good conversation with the guys in there and just told them how proud I was," Roberts said. "I’m not used to those speeches, those consolation speeches. But it was a long season. It was still a good season. The thing about sports that we all love is no matter how much you prepare, you want it, there’s no guarantees. That’s the great thing about sport is the unknown.With that, we just got beat in four games.

"I personally told our guys that there’s no apologies, there’s no sorries. We gave it everything we had, and it wasn’t good enough. That’s part of life."

The Dodgers have plenty of questions to address this offseason, and should have plenty of new faces come 2027.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Veteran Announces Immediate Retirement After NLCS Loss to Brewers

Dodgers Swept by Brewers in Stunning Fashion, Face Long Offseason With Major Questions

Pat Murphy's 'Step on His Throat' Message Foreshadowed Brewers' Dominance Over Dodgers in NLCS

Pat Murphy Says Brewers 'Won't Be Denied' in Quest to Beat Dodgers

Dodgers Make Massive Lineup Changes for Must-Win NLCS Game 4 vs Brewers

Dodgers, Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for NLCS Game 4 With LA on Brink of Elimination

Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto Available to Pitch in NLCS Game 4 for Dodgers?

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Kiké Hernández hopes the Brewers win the World Series after eliminating the Dodgers, saying they are "almost playing perfect baseball."



"Their pitching was lights out. Their offense was almost suffocating ... they just didn't give us a chance." @CBSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/OmwOIsKDfv — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) October 16, 2026

"This is it as a player, that was my last game played, that was the last time I put these cleats on and this uniform on as a player..."



Miguel Rojas shares his thoughts on playing the final game of his career. pic.twitter.com/Ig0HcUHS7O — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 16, 2026

Crazy to think that this was Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s and Shohei Ohtani’s first postseason series loss pic.twitter.com/ycuy7trWol — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 16, 2026

Shohei Ohtani after NLCS game 4. Using this year as a catalyst and motivation to have a better season next year both as a player individually and as a team. Disappointed with the outcome but grateful for the time they got to spend together. Intends to pitch next year with some… pic.twitter.com/8s3oLt6aD9 — James¹⁷¹⁸🎌 (@ShotimeLAD) October 16, 2026

Shohei Ohtani said it's "hard to tell" if he'll need knee or biceps surgery this offseason.



He plans to pitch next season. — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 16, 2026

"Every facet of the game, if you unpack it, we were bested."



Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts addresses the media following tonight's loss in Game 4 of the NLCS. pic.twitter.com/4FGuae9z4L — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 16, 2026

Smith: "They just beat us. We didn't play good... We'll be back next year. The goal will be the same, to win the World Series." pic.twitter.com/9s2TeCDs6a — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 16, 2026

The aura.. The shot…. My goodness! pic.twitter.com/lnlUtWuvCy — Olivia Garvey (@OliviaNBCLA) October 16, 2026

Rookie Josue De Paula looks absolutely devastated. He gave it everything he had and showed more fight than half the team.



He has nothing to hang his head about. pic.twitter.com/QVf96OfIc5 — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) October 16, 2026

Kiké: "These moments don't get easier, no matter how much you win. These moments suck... At the end of the day, we got beat." pic.twitter.com/LZUovX4g4o — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 16, 2026

#Dodgers Shohei Ohtani spoke briefly in front of his locker (not a sponsored background for once). He was asked if he expects to pitch next season: "Yes, definitely. And (I'm) looking forward to having a better season next year." (thru interpreter) — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 16, 2026

Tarik Skubal declines to comment on his impending free agency after the #Dodgers were eliminated in the #NLCS, but speaks highly of the team's culture with our @jillpainter and the rest of the media.



"I was honored to be a part of it." @CBSLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/sPjQL0QINm — Sports Central LA (@SportsCentralLA) October 16, 2026

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