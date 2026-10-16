Dodgers Notes: Veteran Announces Retirement, Dave Roberts’ Message to Team, Huge Offseason Questions
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-4, on Thursday night and were swept in the National League Championship Series.
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow struck out six across 4.1 innings of work, walking two and allowing four earned runs off of three hits in the process. Tanner Scott and Edwin Díaz each gave up a solo home run in the sixth and ninth innings, respectively.
On the offensive side of things, superstar Shohei Ohtani was back to batting leadoff and hit a three-run home run in the second inning to put his team up by four. Kyle Tucker continued his October prowess with a two-hit game and Andy Pages also ended the year with a multi-hit outing.
After the game, veteran infielder Miguel Rojas announced his retirement from the game of baseball.
Rojas made his MLB debut with the Dodgers back in 2014 and then spent 2015-2022 as a member of the Miami Marlins. Rojas came back to the Dodgers in 2023 and was a pivotal piece of the 2024 and 2025 championship teams.
The moment that Dodgers fans will forever remember Rojas by is his game-tying solo home run in the top of the ninth inning during Game 7 of the 2025 World Series. His all-time clutch moment kept the Dodgers in the game to eventually win the ninth championship in franchise history.
Additionally, manager Dave Roberts sent a message to his team after the defeat.
"I had a good conversation with the guys in there and just told them how proud I was," Roberts said. "I’m not used to those speeches, those consolation speeches. But it was a long season. It was still a good season. The thing about sports that we all love is no matter how much you prepare, you want it, there’s no guarantees. That’s the great thing about sport is the unknown.With that, we just got beat in four games.
"I personally told our guys that there’s no apologies, there’s no sorries. We gave it everything we had, and it wasn’t good enough. That’s part of life."
The Dodgers have plenty of questions to address this offseason, and should have plenty of new faces come 2027.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Veteran Announces Immediate Retirement After NLCS Loss to Brewers
Dodgers Swept by Brewers in Stunning Fashion, Face Long Offseason With Major Questions
Pat Murphy's 'Step on His Throat' Message Foreshadowed Brewers' Dominance Over Dodgers in NLCS
Pat Murphy Says Brewers 'Won't Be Denied' in Quest to Beat Dodgers
Dodgers Make Massive Lineup Changes for Must-Win NLCS Game 4 vs Brewers
Dodgers, Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for NLCS Game 4 With LA on Brink of Elimination
Is Yoshinobu Yamamoto Available to Pitch in NLCS Game 4 for Dodgers?
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson