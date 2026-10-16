Dodgers Veteran Announces Immediate Retirement After NLCS Loss to Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 2026 season officially came to an end on Thursday night at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The loss has also officially ended the career of Miguel Rojas.

After the Dodgers' 6-4 loss in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, Rojas told reporters that he's retiring from Major League Baseball.

"This is it. I’m moving on with the next chapter in my life," a teary-eyed Rojas said to reporters after the game. "The last four years here changed my life."

#Dodgers Miguel Rojas said he told his teammates after the game “This is it. I’m moving on with the next chapter in my life. … the last 4 years here changed my life.” — Bill Plunkett (@billplunkettocr) October 16, 2026

Rojas entered the 2026 season saying it would be his final one in MLB. However, he had a bit of a change of heart throughout the year, saying he would consider continuing his playing career if the Dodgers won the 2026 World Series and completed the three-peat.

Now that the Dodgers' season has ended without a World Series title, the 37-year-old is ready to officially call it a career.

"Today was the last time that I wore the uniform as a player, and my cleats, and it's really hard to take them off right now," he said.

Rojas began his career back in 2014 with the Dodgers. He was then traded to the Miami Marlins, and spent eight years there before returning to Los Angeles via trade ahead of the 2023 season.

Over the next four years, Rojas emerged as a key veteran leader in the Dodgers clubhouse, while also playing some of the best baseball of his career.

Rojas had an OPS above .700 in each of the last three years. He played a critical role in the 2024 season that ended in the team's first of two consecutive World Series championships, hitting .283 with an OPS of .748 across 103 games.

Then, after appearing in another 114 games in the regular season in 2025, he was vital in the postseason, hitting .278 with an OPS of .760 across eight games.

No moment in Rojas' career was as big as his home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the 2025 World Series that saved the Dodgers' season and allowed them to eventually win their second consecutive title.

Top Plays of 2025: No. 6



Miguel Rojas hits an unbelievable game-tying home run in the 9th inning of World Series Game 7 to help propel the @Dodgers to back-to-back championships! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Qk9mwuwhgH — MLB (@MLB) December 5, 2025

Rojas has said he wants to remain in the Dodgers organization in some capacity as a coach. It remains to be seen if he does that as soon as 2027.

Rojas has also said he wants to be a manager in the future. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him in a manager's chair sooner rather than later.

Rojas retires as a two-time World Series champion and a career .260 hitter with 61 home runs, 386 RBIs and an OPS of .677. He was also an elite defender, and continued that high-level of play into the twilight of his career with the Dodgers.

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