Dodgers, Brewers Announce Starting Pitchers for NLCS Game 4 With LA on Brink of Elimination

The Los Angeles Dodgers have found themselves with their backs against the wall, down 0-3 to the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The two National League powerhouses have officially revealed their starting pitchers for the all-important Game 4 as Milwaukee looks to secure a pennant, and the Dodgers work to force a Game 5.

Dodgers Game 4 Starting Pitcher

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow is starting in Game 4. The Newhall, CA native carried a 3.53 ERA across 13 starts on the year with low-back complications putting him on the injured list for over three months through the summer.

Glasnow is coming off a five-strikeout performance during the NLDS as he went 4.2 innings and allowed one earned run. With a dynasty-altering opportunity on Thursday, Glasnow spoke on how he is going to approach such a start.

"I think for the most part trying to not feed into it," Glasnow said. "When I was younger maybe I'd feel it and get excited, and I'm like, oh, I can throw 105 [mph] if I try hard. Now it's more about trying to settle in and go back to as close of a normal feeling as possible, not trying to chase it and be any different or any more or any less. Just try to stay with it and what I've done all week, my preparation, how I feel on the mound, and just keep it consistent."

Manager Dave Roberts spoke after the Game 3 loss about the confidence he has in his right-hander in this kind of moment.

“I think he’s gonna pitch well," Roberts said. "He’s fresh, he’s got a lot of arm talent. He’s got experience, certainly in the postseason. And we got a lot of guys behind him.”

In six postseason appearances last year, three of which were starts, Glasnow had a 1.69 ERA across 21.1 total innings. In the three starts, Glasnow struck out 21, walked nine and allowed three earned runs in those 16.1 frames.

Brewers Game 4 Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will go with a bullpen game in Los Angeles as left-handed pitcher Shane Drohan is set to start things off.

The 27-year-old rookie went 7-5 with a 4.19 ERA and 125 strikeouts across 124.2 innings this season. He's yet to pitch in the playoffs. It's unclear how long of a leash he will have before the Brewers hand the ball to their bullpen.

On the year, the Brewers bullpen has been dominant, to say the least. With the third-most innings in MLB (645) over the course of the regular season, the relievers had a collective 3.22 ERA, the second-lowest in baseball.

As for the postseason, Brewers hurlers have been unbelievable. The relievers have yet to give up a run in the NLCS, and not including Abner Uribe, the bullpen has surrendered just one hit to the reigning two-time defending champions.

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