Dave Roberts Reveals Why Dodgers Chose to Keep Hyeseong Kim Over Alex Freeland

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially optioned infielder Alex Freeland to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday as the corresponding move for Mookie Betts' activation from the injured list.

The Dodgers were deciding between Kim, Freeland and infielder Santiago Espinal (who would have had to be designated for assignment) as the roster casualty for Betts.

In the end, LA sent down Freeland, the opposite decision they made seven weeks ago when Kim was optioned to Triple-A and Freeland earned the team's final Opening Day roster spot.

Ahead of Monday's series opener against the San Francisco Giants, manager Dave Roberts provided some insight into the decision.

“It was hard. It was a tough [conversation],” Roberts said. “I think what it came to do is Hyeseong’s performed better. Alex did everything that we asked as far as playing defense and being a pro, learning and taking good at-bats. And the last 10 days have been really good as far as getting on base.

"But at that point, we just felt that giving Hyeseong some runway because the way he’s performed over the time he’s been here, we felt that was fair.”

Kim, who got called up when Betts went on the injured list, has appeared in 29 games this season, hitting .289 with five extra-base hits, eight runs batted in, five stolen bases and an OPS of .748.

Freeland, who's earned a majority of starts at second base this season, appeared in 33 games, hitting .235 with six extra-base hits, eight RBIs and an OPS of .646.

Hyeseong Kim since being called up for Mookie Betts:



.289 AVG

5 XBH

8 RBI

5 SB

.748 OPS

114 wRC+



He's played above-average defense and been a "spark plug" for the Dodgers, as Dave Roberts put it.



He played too well to warrant being sent back down, and LA rewarded him for it. pic.twitter.com/X2yGpbQJ55 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 11, 2026

Both infielders have played above-average defense, while Kim brings an element of speed to the ball club. Roberts has praised Kim's impact multiple times over the past month, calling him a "spark plug" for the team.

“It seems like every time he gets out there, he does something to help us win,” Roberts said of Kim last month. “So, can’t give him any [higher] praise. He’s always prepared, and he is a spark plug for us, on both sides of the baseball.”

The Dodgers didn't want to keep both Kim and Freeland on the roster, as the organization preferred to have each player get consistent playing time as they continue their development. So, Kim will get them at the major league level, while Freeland plays every day in Triple-A.

Roberts said Kim will get a "lion's share" of the opportunties at second base, with Miguel Rojas also filling in at times (likely against left-handed pitchers). Additionally, Rojas will back up Betts at shortstop.

As for Espinal, his days on the roster are likely numbered, too. When Kiké Hernández returns in two weeks, Espinal is expected to be designated for assignment.

The Dodgers wanted to keep Espinal's right-handed bat on the bench for now, while ensuring both Freeland and Kim got consistent playing time. Espinal is 6-for-32 (.188) this season with two RBIs and an OPS of .438.

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