Kinn Omosako, formerly a highly regarded pitching prospect out of Brazil, was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday according to his official transactions page.

Omosako, 21, had not pitched since a promising 16-game stint in the Arizona Complex League in 2024. An elbow injury, and the ensuing rehabilitation from Tommy John surgery, wiped out his entire 2025 season.

A native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Omosako was a highly regarded prospect in the 2020 international amateur signing class.

🇧🇷🇯🇵 Kinn Omosako has continued his breakout season for the ACL Dodgers. He has a 2.33 ERA on the season with 11.2 K/9 and hasn’t allowed an earned run in June. He should make Brazil’s roster for World Baseball Classic qualifiers pic.twitter.com/bqxqiFbNAt — Jeff Duda (@INTLBaseball24) June 26, 2024

Over parts of four seasons in the Dodgers' organization (2021-24), Omosako went 5-3 with a 4.10 ERA in 59 games (six starts). He threw 85.2 innings, allowed 75 hits, walked 50 batters and struck out 79.

Omosako is the brother of two other still-young prospects. Outfielder Gunn Omosako, 24, spent parts of three seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization (2018-22), topping out in the ACL before becoming a private hitting instructor in San Diego.

Sann Omosako, 20, is currently pitching in the Toronto Blue Jays' organization. He pitched for the Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate last year.

Like his brothers, Kinn Omosako is tall (listed at 6-foot-4) and throws with his right hand. They all eschewed the national sport of soccer and attracted scouts' attention on the baseball diamond.

Never a ranked prospect (either internationally or in the Dodgers' system), Omosako was a late sign for his amateur class in March 2021.

Omosako flashed potential in the 2022 Dominican Summer League season when he allowed only one run across 14.2 innings for a 0.61 ERA.

In 2023, Omosako repeated the level as a 21-year-old and struck out nearly a batter per inning (30.1 IP, 30 strikeouts). He also walked 16 batters and posted a 5.04 ERA across 18 games, suggesting room for improvement with his command.

Omosako was promoted from the Domincan Summer League to the Dodgers' ACL affiliate for the 2024 season — a strong endorsement for any foreign-born prospect.

Major league organizations are limited to keeping 165 players in their minor league system, so it is not uncommon for injured players to get released if they aren't considered strong candidates to reach the majors.

Omosako was gunning to become the sixth Brazilian-born player to reach the major leagues, and the fifth from Sao Paulo. He might still get that chance if his elbow fully recovers from surgery, but it likely won't come with the Dodgers.

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