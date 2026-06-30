Dodgers Officially Release Recent Draft Pick After Disappointing Tenure

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released a 2023 draft pick just a few years into his profressional baseball career.

According to the team's transaction log on MiLB.com, shortstop Jordan Thompson has officially been released by the High-A Great Lakes Loons.

Thompson, 24, appeared in just two games for the Loons this season, going 1-for-7 (.143) with one double and three strikeouts. That was apparently enough for the Dodgers to cut him from the roster and send him to free agency for the first time in his career.

Who is Jordan Thompson?

Thompson was initially drafted by the Dodgers in the 15th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of Louisiana State University. He signed for $197,500 with a $2,500 contingency bonus, bringing a plus arm and plus speed to the team.

He won the College World Series with the LSU Tigers in 2023.

15th-rder Jordan Thompson signs w/@Dodgers for $197,500 + $2,500 contingency bonus ($47,500 counts vs pool). @LSUbaseball SS, CWS champion, solid SS w/plus arm & plus speed, has a bit of sneaky pop. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 21, 2023

Thompson was initially assigned to the Arizona Complex League, where he appeared in two games before being promoted to Single-A. He played in 21 games at Single-A that year, hitting .270 with an OPS of .627.

Thompson split the 2024 season between Single-A and High-A, appearing in 103 games and hitting .239 with 13 home runs, 58 RBIs and an OPS of .755. At that point, he was showing real signs of being a potential riser in the organization.

Unfortunately, he regressed in 2025.

Thompson spent the entire 2025 season in High-A, appearing in 100 games. He hit .210 with seven home runs, 34 RBIs and an OPS of .597.

He especially struggled with strikeouts, punching out 109 times while drawing 32 walks. In 2024, he had 110 strikeouts to 44 walks.

Thompson now finishes his Dodgers minor league career never getting beyond High-A. Overall, he appeared in 228 games, slashing .228/.312/.358 with 20 home runs, 100 RBIs and an OPS of .670.

He had 248 strikeouts to 81 walks while stealing 32 bases. Defensively, he appeared in a majority of his games at shortstop and second base, while also spending time at third base and in left field.

What's Next for Jordan Thompson After Dodgers Release?

At 24 years old, Thompson still has plenty of time to join another organization and continue his development in baseball.

For now, he'll head to free agency, where he'll hope to find his next opportunity.

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