Dodgers Roundup: Reliever May Need Surgery, Tarik Skubal Talks Free Agency, Blake Snell Return Set
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-3, on Friday evening in walk-off fashion. They fell to 69-47 on the year and dropped their seventh straight game.
Right-hander Roki Sasaki fanned five batters and allowed two earned runs across the game's first six innings and Edgardo Henriquez struck out a pair in the seventh inning. Tanner Scott got out of a jam in the eighth, but it was a walk-off two-run shot surrendered by Edwin Díaz that decided the game.
Offensively, the Dodgers made a mini comeback after they entered the sixth inning down two runs.
Freddie Freeman grounded into a fielder's choice to get LA on the board and a Tommy Edman RBI single the next inning tied things up. An Andy Pages solo shot on the first pitch of the eighth inning gave the Dodgers the lead, one they would relinquish in the ninth.
In an unfortunate development, a Dodgers reliever may need surgery amid his injured list stint that began on Aug. 1. The right-hander burst onto the scene with a dominant World Series performance last October, but the rest of his 2026 campaign may now be in jeopardy as an MRI revealed bone chips in his elbow.
In other news, reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal opened up on his impending free agency and revealed a non-Dodgers landing spot he would want to end up with if given the offer. The southpaw struck out six across six innings of work during his Tuesday debut with the reigning two-time defending champions.
Finally, fellow two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell officially has a return date as he finished his rehab assignment. The southpaw last pitched on May 9 (his season debut after offseason shoulder surgery) but has remained on the injured list since mid-May due to surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Breakout Reliever May Need Elbow Surgery in Brutal Update
Tarik Skubal Reveals Where He Wants to Sign in Free Agency—And It's Not the Dodgers
Dodgers Officially Announce Blake Snell's Return Date, Tarik Skubal's Home Debut
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Diamondbacks
Dodgers Manager Has Concerning Update on Shohei Ohtani's Potential Return to Pitching
Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Critical Series Opener vs Diamondbacks
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson