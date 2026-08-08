Dodgers Roundup: Reliever May Need Surgery, Tarik Skubal Talks Free Agency, Blake Snell Return Set

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 4-3, on Friday evening in walk-off fashion. They fell to 69-47 on the year and dropped their seventh straight game.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki fanned five batters and allowed two earned runs across the game's first six innings and Edgardo Henriquez struck out a pair in the seventh inning. Tanner Scott got out of a jam in the eighth, but it was a walk-off two-run shot surrendered by Edwin Díaz that decided the game.

Offensively, the Dodgers made a mini comeback after they entered the sixth inning down two runs.

Freddie Freeman grounded into a fielder's choice to get LA on the board and a Tommy Edman RBI single the next inning tied things up. An Andy Pages solo shot on the first pitch of the eighth inning gave the Dodgers the lead, one they would relinquish in the ninth.

In an unfortunate development, a Dodgers reliever may need surgery amid his injured list stint that began on Aug. 1. The right-hander burst onto the scene with a dominant World Series performance last October, but the rest of his 2026 campaign may now be in jeopardy as an MRI revealed bone chips in his elbow.

In other news, reigning two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal opened up on his impending free agency and revealed a non-Dodgers landing spot he would want to end up with if given the offer. The southpaw struck out six across six innings of work during his Tuesday debut with the reigning two-time defending champions.

Finally, fellow two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell officially has a return date as he finished his rehab assignment. The southpaw last pitched on May 9 (his season debut after offseason shoulder surgery) but has remained on the injured list since mid-May due to surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Breakout Reliever May Need Elbow Surgery in Brutal Update

Tarik Skubal Reveals Where He Wants to Sign in Free Agency—And It's Not the Dodgers

Dodgers Officially Announce Blake Snell's Return Date, Tarik Skubal's Home Debut

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Must-Win Series vs Diamondbacks

Dodgers Manager Has Concerning Update on Shohei Ohtani's Potential Return to Pitching

Dodgers Announce Starting Lineup for Critical Series Opener vs Diamondbacks

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

"This guy has barely popped the tags on his #Dodgers jersey and he's out here talking about his ex." @DMAC_LA



Is it time for Tarik #Skubal to move on and focus on his new team?

🗣️WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/uMmOLGxxLs pic.twitter.com/QSQBvcCroq — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) August 7, 2026

The Dodgers lineup is OUT for Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks🚨🚨



The Dodgers are on a 6-game losing streak. Their NL West lead is down to 8.5 games over Arizona.



The time to get back on track and win is NOW⬇️⬇️https://t.co/JV5jjORsUZ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) August 7, 2026

Roki Sasaki since the All-Star break:



5.2 IP + 0 ER + 5 K

7.0 IP + 1 ER + 9 K

5.1 IP + 2 ER + 7 K

6.0 IP + 2 ER + 5 K



1.88 ERA 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/E2N0qqxeUl — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 8, 2026

"I'm a big league pitcher... When I come to the game, I just gotta make my pitches better and help this team to win."



Edwin Díaz (L (1-1), BS (2), 0.1 IP, H, 2 ER, BB, K, 17 P) speaks with the media after giving up a 2-run walk-off home run, leading to a 4-3 loss to the D-backs.… pic.twitter.com/9C9jhkX9Wx — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 8, 2026

The Dodgers are on the board!



Nice hustle Freddie! pic.twitter.com/slF1mS0IU1 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 8, 2026

Dave Roberts on today’s heartbreaking loss 💔



“Yeah. A loss is a loss. But a walk-off loss is never a good feeling. Today, we can't say it was a perfect game in every aspect of baseball, but we had done enough preparation to win.” pic.twitter.com/cEEFg9iQKR — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 8, 2026

Running out of words to describe Noah Miller💎 pic.twitter.com/Oz75aUHf6r — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) August 8, 2026

The Tigers’ fascination with River Ryan came down to his stuff as all five of his pitches rate as above-average to elite, per @Ken_Rosenthal pic.twitter.com/aGvPZnBGTV — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 7, 2026

Kendall George appears to have gotten knee surgery after injuring it avoiding a bat dog on May 25th pic.twitter.com/HnRglveqi7 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 7, 2026

Edwin Díaz on his outing today



“I need to find a way to throw the slider better and deliver pitches with more precision. If I can do that, the team will get better too." pic.twitter.com/zcOGNcV1Ri — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 8, 2026

Dodgers projected starting rotation vs the Diamondbacks 👀



Friday — Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.64 ERA)

Saturday — Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.76 ERA)

Sunday — Justin Wrobleski (11-3, 3.31 ERA)



Can the Dodgers get back on track? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C8s83HxC3p — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) August 8, 2026

if the spiderman end credits were filmed at ont field 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/k6G6uFTZ0M — Ontario Tower Buzzers (@towerbuzzers) August 7, 2026

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