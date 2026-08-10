Dodgers Officially Release 5 Players From Organization

The Los Angeles Dodgers have released five players from the organization over the last week, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com.

Catcher Chase Adkison and pitchers Peter Bonilla, Jhonny Jimenez, Alvaro Benua and Wuillians Herrera were all released from the organization.

Adkison was officially released from the High-A Great Lakes Goons. Bonilla and Jimenez were released from the Single-A Ontatio Tower Buzzers. Benua and Herrera were cut from the Arizona Complex League Dodgers.

Dodgers Release Chase Adkison

The Dodgers signed Adkison in June after he was released from the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

The 26-year-old appeared in 19 games for Great Lakes, hitting .286 with five runs batted in and an OPS of .722.

Adkison signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2023. In 136 career minor league games, he's hitting .274 with five home runs, 56 RBIs and an OPS of .750. He reached as high as Double-A in the Cardinals organization.

Dodgers Release Peter Bonilla

The Dodgers signed Bonilla in 2022 as an international free agent out of Spain.

The left-handed pitcher came stateside in 2025 and reached Single-A for the first time this season, appearing in nine games and sporting a 17.00 ERA over nine innings of work.

He's 21 years old.

Dodgers Release Jhonny Jimenez

The Dodgers signed Jimenez in 2021 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

The right-handed pitcher came stateside in 2024, and has spent a majority of the last two seasons in Single-A.

Last year, he had a 2.38 ERA over 41.2 innings at the Single-A level. This year, the 22-year-old had an 8.22 ERA over 38.1 innings for the Tower Buzzers.

Dodgers Release Alvaro Benua

The Dodgers initially signed Benua in 2021 as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic.

The right-handed pitcher came stateside in 2023 but hasn't been able to progress beyond the Arizona Complex League.

Across parts of three seasons in the ACL, he has an 8.44 ERA and 89 strikeouts to 90 walks in 53.1 innings. He's 23 years old.

Dodgers Release Wuillians Herrera

The Dodgers signed Herrera in 2021 as an international free agent out of Venezuela.

The right-handed pitcher came to the states in 2025 and reached Single-A this year, where he had a 13.97 ERA across 9.2 innings with 10 strikeouts to 17 walks.

He's 22 years old.

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