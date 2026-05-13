Dodgers Officially Release Veteran Infielder After Disappointing Tenure

The Los Angeles Dodgers released veteran infielder Nick Senzel this week, according to the team's official transactions log on MiLB.com.

Senzel, 30, was officially released by the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets, ending his multi-season tenure with the team.

Nick Senzel's Tenure with Dodgers

The Dodgers initially signed Senzel to a minor league deal in April 2025. He played three games at Double-A before being promoted to Triple-A, where he'd spend the rest of the season.

Across 96 games at Triple-A, he hit .252 with 12 home runs, 62 runs batted in and an OPS of .749. He didn't receive a major league call-up during the team's World Series-winning season last year.

Senzel was with the big league team in spring training this year, hitting .270 across 20 games with three home runs and an OPS of 1.062. He lasted with the team for a majority of Cactus League play, but again opened the year in Triple-A, where he's struggled.

Top 5 exit velocities by Dodgers bats today 🔥



109.2 mph — Kyle Nevin

108.6 mph — Kyle Tucker

108.2 mph — Chris Newell

108.1 mph — Nick Senzel

106.2 mph — Miguel Rojaspic.twitter.com/unDgp8LHhG — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) February 22, 2026

Across 23 games for the Comets, Senzel hit just .179 with two home runs, 13 RBIs and an OPS of .545. That was enough for the Dodgers to release him to free agency, where he'll hope to latch on with another team.

Nick Senzel Career History

Senzel was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds with the second overall pick in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He was ranked as the Reds' No. 1 overall prospect from 2017 through 2019, when he was called up for his MLB debut. He was the No. 6 prospect in all of MLB at the time of his call-up, per MLB Pipeline.

After a decent rookie season in which he hit .256 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs and an OPS of .742, his career went in the wrong direction.

Senzel would spend another four years with the Reds, never finishing a season with an OPS above .700. Various injuries hampered his tenure with the club, and he was non-tendered following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

Senzel signed with the Washington Nationals ahead of the 2024 season, but was released by the organization in July after sporting .663 OPS across 64 games. He then signed with the Chicago White Sox less than two weeks later, and went 3-for-30 across 10 games before being designated for assignment.

In March 2025, Senzel signed with the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos of the Mexican League. A month later, he joined the Dodgers organization, where he's been ever since.

Senzel will now look for his next baseball home. At 30 years old, there's still time for him to get back to the major league level.

Overall, across 451 career games at the MLB level, Senzel has slashed .232/.299/.363 with 40 home runs, 143 RBIs and an OPS of .662. He began his career as an outfielder but has since transitioned to third base, where he was a well-below average defender in 2024.

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