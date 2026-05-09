Dodgers Place All-Star on Injured List, Call Up 6-Foot-10 Pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed All-Star right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the injured list with back spasms ahead of Friday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves.

Right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase has been called up from Triple-A to replace him on the active roster.

Glasnow left his start against the Houston Astros on Wednesday after just one inning due to back spasms. Glasnow felt the spasms flare up while he was warming up ahead of the second inning. After the game, he didn't sound too concerned with the injury, something he's dealt with throughout his life since a high school growth spurt.

“It kind of just gives out,” Glasnow said of the back spasms. “I’ve gotten it since high school. Being tall, I guess. I get it a couple times a year. Just a warm-up pitch and it gave out. I tried to throw another one and it just was like too hard to bend over.

“But it’s not too serious. I’ve had this a few times. Just one of those things where it’s thrown out. Once it feels better, it feels better. It shouldn’t be too long.”

At the time, manager Dave Roberts said he didn't expect Glasnow to go on the injured list.

"I don't expect it to be an IL situation, I don't think he does either," Roberts said. "We're gonna get back home, get an MRI, just make sure that's kind of what we see [that] it's been similar to past occurrences."

Before Friday's game, Roberts maintained that Glasnow wasn't expected to go on the IL — at least on Friday. About an hour later, that wasn't the case.

Glasnow is going on the IL for what should hopefully be a short stint. The 6-foot-8 right-hander missed the minimum time on the IL in 2024 with a similar back issue. He was scratched from a start last year because of his back, but didn't go on the IL.

Dodgers Call Up Paul Gervase From Triple-A

As for the corresponding move, the Dodgers have called up the 25-year-old Gervase from Triple-A.

The 6-foot-10 right-hander appeared in six games at the MLB level last year between the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. Overall, he allowed four runs over 8.1 innings for a 4.32 ERA.

Across nine appearances at Triple-A Oklahoma City this season, Gervase has a 3.65 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 12.1 innings. He was acquired by the Dodgers ahead of last year's deadline in a three-team trade with the Rays and Cincinnati Reds.

Gervase's stay at the big league level may not be long as Blake Snell is going to be activated off the IL on Saturday to make his season debut.

Snell has been on the injured list with shoulder inflammation, and has made three rehab starts. He was expected to make a fourth and final rehab assignment on Saturday at Single-A. However, with the injury to Glasnow, the Dodgers have decided to bring Snell back earlier, and move everyone else in the rotation back one day.

It appears Gervase was brought to Los Angeles for one day as pitching depth. He'll likely be sent back down to Triple-A on Saturday, barring an injury to someone else.

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