Dodgers Pitcher Suffers Setback, Putting 2026 Return in Jeopardy

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius has suffered another setback in his recovery and is in danger of missing the rest of the 2026 season.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Casparius has been shut down due to what he called "arm fatigue." He currently has no timeline to return to pitching.

“I think Ben is shut down for the time being,” Roberts said. “I think we classified it as arm fatigue. So not sure when he’s going to return to pitching here.”

In other pitching news: Dave Roberts said Ben Casparius had a setback during his rehab assignment and has been shut down again. Called it "arm fatigue" — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) September 1, 2026

This is a brutal step in the wrong direction for Casparius, who was initially placed on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation in April. A little over a month after putting him on the 15-day IL, the Dodgers shifted him to the 60-day IL.

Casparius went on a rehab assignment last month but hasn't pitched since Aug. 19, when he allowed a run over 1.1 innings.

It's been tough sledding for Casparius in 2026 as injuries have marred his season. His early-season numbers before the injury were not pretty, either.

In five appearances in 2026, Casparius tallied a 0-1 record and a brutal 9.64 ERA while allowing six hits, five earned runs and four strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.

What Comes Next for Ben Casparius?

Casparius is in his third season with the Dodgers and has spent his entire MLB career in Los Angeles.

The Dodgers drafted Casparius in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in August 2024 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he worked a scoreless inning of relief to pick up his first career win.

In his rookie season, Casparius appeared in three games, recording a 2.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 8.1 innings.

Casparius was initially left off the postseason roster in 2024, but was added midway due to an injury to Michael Grove.

The 27-year-old got his first taste of the postseason, pitching in the National League Championship Series against the Mets. Casparius pitched 4.1 scoreless innings and even started in Game 4 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

In his lone World Series appearance, Casparius allowed one hit, one earned run and one strikeout on 43 pitches in two innings.

Last year, Casparius had a 4.64 ERA across 77.2 innings, but didn't appear in the postseason.

Now, it appears his 2026 season is unfortunately over, as he'll turn the page to a full offseason of recovery ahead of 2027.

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