Dodgers Place Surprise Pitcher on Injured List, Call Up Kyle Hurt

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Hurt has been recalled to replace him on the roster.

The Dodgers recalled RHP Kyle Hurt and placed RHP Ben Casparius on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 13, 2026

Hurt had a locker in the Dodgers clubhouse on Monday, hinting at a potential roster move. However, it's a surprise to see Casparius go on the injured list, as there were some injury concerns regarding right-handed pitcher Edwin Díaz.

The Dodgers have said Díaz isn't hurt, though, and Monday's roster move only furthers that point.

Some of the weirdness around Edwin Díaz in recent days was prompted by Díaz saying something “didn’t feel right” after his outing, per Dave Roberts. But said this is “something that’s behind us.” Díaz said he feels good, passed manual testing, Roberts said. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) April 13, 2026

Dodgers Place Ben Casparius on Injured List

Casparius, 27, has struggled early in the 2026 season. He's made five appearances, allowing five earned runs across 4.2 innings for a 9.64 ERA. He's allowed six hits and walked four while striking out four.

It now appears his struggles were related to a shoulder problem, so the Dodgers will give him some time to heal and get back on track.

Casparius was a key member of the Dodgers pitching staff last season, making 46 appearances (three of them starts) and accruing a 4.64 ERA across 77.2 innings of work. He didn't pitch in the postseason, and was only on the active roster for the National League Championship Series.

Dodgers Call Up Kyle Hurt

As for Hurt, he's set to make his long-awaited return from Tommy John surgery.

Hurt last pitched at the major league level in April 2024. It was announced in July 2024 that he was undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned and went on a rehab assignment in late 2025, but didn't pitch at the MLB level.

Hurt has made four career appearances at the big league level, allowing just one earned run over 8.2 innings for a 1.04 ERA. Last year on his rehab assignment, he made seven appearances, allowing just two earned runs over 9.1 innings for a 1.93 ERA.

Hurt has gotten off to a slow start this year at Triple-A, though. Across six appearances, he's pitched just 4.2 innings, allowing three earned runs with seven hits allowed and five walks. On the bright side, he has struck out eight.

Hurt will hope to find similar success during this major league stint as he did back in 2023 and 2024. If he does, he could have an extended stay at the major league level.

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