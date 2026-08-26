Dodgers' Dave Roberts Calls Out 2 Players to Step Up Amid Season-Long Struggles

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the stranger teams in baseball since the All-Star Break.

On one hand, the Dodgers boast some of the best players in the sport on the roster, while holding a top record in the league. But on the other hand, the team has been playing very mediocre baseball for the last few weeks, with multiple areas of the team struggling.

Los Angeles seemed to get back on track last week, with sweeps of the Colorado Rockies and Pittsburgh Pirates. But for the team to be where they want to go, multiple players will need to step up.

Manager Dave Roberts called out two players in particular who have been slumping for most of the year.

“We got to get [Teoscar Hernandez] going,” Roberts said. “I like his work; it just certainly hasn’t translated to the field consistently. Mookie [Betts], I think that he’s in a much better spot. Certainly, when you take on some left-handers, some tough lefties, you’re going to need that production from those right-hand hitters too.”

Hernandez's struggles have been on record all year, with the Dodgers trying to get him going. For the season, the slugger is hitting .244 with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs and an OPS of .695.

Hernandez has been pressing at the plate this season, and it's been clear that something is wrong. Roberts has previously said that if the veteran continues to slump, his playing time would be reduced.

On Tuesday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves, he was on the bench with Alex Call getting the start.

As for Betts, the veteran has been much better of late, hitting .247 with three home runs and 10 RBIs in August. But the Dodgers need the All-Star version of Betts if they want to complete the three-peat this postseason.

Overall, Betts has hit .246 with 16 home runs and 46 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .697.

Los Angeles relies on both of these hitters for run production, especially when it comes to facing left-handed pitchers. Multiple teams in the National League have strong left-handers on their staffs, making it a priority for each to get themselves going at the plate.

Reinforcements Coming to the Dodgers

Even with the struggles from Hernandez and Betts, the team will be getting a major reinforcement back into the lineup soon. This would be catcher Will Smith, who has been sidelined since early June with a neck injury.

Smith provides the Dodgers with another strong right-handed bat, giving them some leeway with the struggles from other players. His presence should help the Dodgers out greatly, with him being one of the more stable batters in the lineup when healthy.

“It’s huge,” Roberts said. “I mean, I think he’s really hand agnostic, but just his at-bat quality behind the plate, just getting in the lineup, and certainly, yeah, you lose a right-handed bat like Andy, to have Will back in there, certainly raises our floor.”

The Dodgers lost All-Star Andy Pages for at least a month due to a fractured hand, so the timing of Smith's potential return is massive.

Before his injury, Smith did struggle at the plate, hitting .249 with six home runs, 23 RBIs and an OPS of .720. But the team is happy to finally get some positive news about Smith's long injury process.

Smtih just completed his first rehab outing, going 1-for-3 with a two-run home run. Los Angeles is hoping for a Sept. 1 return for Smith if all goes to plan.

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