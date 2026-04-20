Dodgers Predicted to Land Angels' Cy Young Contender in Future Move

The Los Angeles Angels had one of the biggest stars in the history of baseball in Shohei Ohtani.

But the organization squandered the six seasons he spent there.

Thankfully, Ohtani's career reached new heights after he signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season. Since joining the Dodgers, he's won back-to-back MVPs along with back-to-back World Series titles.

The Halos have another budding star in Cy Young contender Jose Soriano. Jack Harris and Dylan Hernandez of the California Post believe the right-hander is poised to find himself in the Dodgers rotation by the time he is a free agent at the end of the 2028 season.

"How sad it must be to be an Angels fan. The team is so bad that as soon as one of its players breaks out, as Soriano has, there’s immediate speculation of where he’ll be traded. Soriano looks like a legitimate ace, and the Angels could use a No. 1 starter (who couldn’t?), but the dilapidated state of their roster would make it wise for them to trade him for multiple players," Harris and Hernandez write.

"With owner Arte Moreno starting to resemble baseball’s version of a late-stage Al Davis, the Angels are unlikely to pay what would be required to keep him beyond the years in which he is under club control."

Soriano will enter free agency ahead of the 2029 season. By that point, there could be plenty of question marks in the Dodgers rotation.

"Ohtani will be 34 and [Blake] Snell closing in on 36," Harris and Hernandez wrote. "[Yoshinobu] Yamamoto could be within a year of being able to exercise an out-clause in his deal, and Tyler Glasnow will be out of contract entirely."

This idea doesn't seem far-fetched given the Dodgers' reputation as the premier free agent destination. Why wouldn't Soriano want to join a dynasty? Beyond the pitchers mentioned by the California Post, the Dodgers don't yet know how Roki Sasaki will pan out.

When Sasaki was posted by his NPB team, he was considered one of the top young pitchers in the world. The Japanese fireballer remains somewhat of a mystery in his second year with the Dodgers as he's posted a 6.11 ERA through four starts.

As things stand, there's no question about Soriano. The southpaw is 5-0 with a 0.28 ERA and 39 strikeouts across 32.2 innings pitched. He's been the best starting pitcher in baseball through the season's first month, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Dodgers front office will never shy away from bringing in more talent, and Soriano could be the perfect fit to bolster an aging rotation ahead of the 2029 campaign. At that point, he'll be 30 years old, still in the prime of his career.

Albert Pujols and Ohtani are two of the biggest Angels-turned-Dodgers in recent memory. Could Soriano be the next player to go from Anaheim to LA?

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