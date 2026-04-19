Roki Sasaki Struggles vs Rockies; What Should Dodgers Do With Him?

Los Angeles Dodgers right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki struggled again on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies.

Sasaki got off to a strong start, blowing through the first three innings on just 26 pitches. As things have gone this season, though, Sasaki struggled the second time through the order.

Roki Sasaki is through 3 shutout innings. He's thrown just 26 pitches.



Dodgers lead the Rockies 2-0.pic.twitter.com/94iKOdU1lz — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 19, 2026

Sasaki allowed a single and then hit a batter to lead off the fourth inning. After a strikeout, he gave up an RBI single and then a walk to load the bases. He bailed himself out when Willi Castro grounded into an inning-ending double play.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kyle Karros led off with a home run, followed by a double and RBI single. A fly out and strikeout (with a wild pitch in the at-bat) were followed by a walk, and that was the end of the line for Sasaki.

Alex Vesia got the final out of the fifth, maintaining Sasaki's line as follows: 4.2 innings, seven hits, three earned runs, two walks and two strikeouts. He threw 78 pitches and generated eight swings-and-misses.

Roki Sasaki's final line on Sunday vs. the Rockies:



4.2 IP

7 H

3 ER

2 BB

2 K

78 pitches



His season ERA is 6.11 for the Dodgers.pic.twitter.com/7GuRo2pIeE — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 19, 2026

The outing lowered — yes, lowered — his season ERA to 6.11. It was 6.23 entering the game.

Sasaki has only completed five innings once this year across his four starts. Roberts has challenged him time and time again this year to go deeper into his outings.

"When you’re a starter, part of the deal is you’ve got to log innings," Roberts said in early April. "It’s part of the hallmark of starters, and Emmet [Sheehan] and Roki have got to graduate to that point.”

"That's something that I talked to him about, and challenging him to, when you take the baseball, we’re trying to go five innings or more," Roberts said again last week. "So I think that’s the next progression for him, to be consistently able to do that."

Overall, Sasaki has pitched 17.2 innings across four starts this year. He's allowed 12 earned runs on 21 hits. He has 17 strikeouts to 12 walks.

What Should the Dodgers Do With Roki Sasaki?

The Dodgers have deemed Sasaki too good to pitch in the minor leagues. They have made it clear they want him to be in the starting rotation. Because of that, they're making him work through his struggles in the major leagues.

Based on Sasaki's early-season numbers — he hasn't allowed a run in the first two innings this season — and his track record last postseason, it seems to be a no-brainer for the Dodgers to move the 24-year-old to a relief role.

However, the Dodgers have been adamant they don't want to do that, forcing Sasaki to figure things out in the major leagues.

The Dodgers are expecting to have Blake Snell back in the rotation next month. When that time comes, they'll have a decision to make (assuming everyone is healthy).

Until then, it seems Sasaki will continue to get starts, as the Dodgers hope the former NPB superstar puts it all together in MLB.

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